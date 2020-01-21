Respect. Am I right, ladies?

Editor’s Note: Thirst Trap is a weekly column on dating and relationships in college.
A disclaimer: Let us have no confusion. I have never attempted a joke, let alone successfully executed one in print, online, or otherwise. I, a woman, could never. Everything you are about to read is very serious and of grave importance. Clearly, I have a reputation for very, very, very serious content.
In between writing my girly fluff pieces and thinking about boys (my two favorite — and only — hobbies) it was brought to my attention by a male that I could not only have men respect me but also date men who respect me. Needless to say, I wrote that tip down so fast the pink fuzzball on the end of my gel pen almost fell off! Haha, whoops!
Upon further research (i.e., reading lots of big words on Cosmo and BuzzFeed), I found that dating men who respect you is a super fun way to spice up your love life. Apparently, sex with a feminist is much better than sex with a misogynist. Sources report you might not even have to fake it! I’m as shocked as you are.
Naturally, I dropped all other responsibilities and went in search of a man who respects me. I stepped out the door, heard someone call “nice tits!” and went back inside. Normally, like any girl, I would have loved a little dose of street harassment to start my day. It’s part of a balanced breakfast. But this time, that random man’s unprovoked comment about my body left me discouraged for some odd reason. Some men will just never respect me.
That’s when it hit me: I shouldn’t be looking for men who respect me, I should become a woman who men will respect! I mean, after all, I shouldn’t just expect everyone to see me as a person. Not when I have boobs to look at instead!
The first step in becoming a respectable woman for male suitors is tackling appearance. It can be really hard for men to respect women who they don’t find attractive, as aesthetic appeal is a woman’s primary asset. That being said, if you put too much effort into your appearance, you run the risk of being written off as a bimbo who probably writes a dating column or something dumb like that. Find a happy medium — and by happy, I mean happy for your audience, not happy for you. It can’t be that hard, right?
Keep femininity in mind! The expectation for women to be feminine and the idea of assigning femininity to arbitrary styles and practices is so in vogue right now. Don’t let Hallmark movies get the best of you, men may have difficulties respecting an emotional wreck. After all, emotions make you not only weak, but also dumb. Honestly, how can you expect a man to take you seriously when you click your acrylic nails together and talk about your feelings?
However, don’t threaten anyone’s masculinity. Do not be too aggressive, or too smart, or, God forbid, perform a task better than a man. Know your place, lady!
Sex plays a huge role in a man’s respect for you. Sexuality and respectability form a clear dichotomy, kind of like brains and beauty! You can’t have both. If a woman has had a lot of sex, or engages in casual sex, or somehow enjoys the dang thing, it might be difficult for a man to respect her as more than a sexual object. Imagine how off-putting it would be to discover that a woman you met online doesn’t want to get boba before your hookup; it’s almost like she could be interested in just having sex too, like heterosexual interactions don’t have to be a consumer-supplier relationship.
Obviously, changing yourself to earn the respect of a wider, male audience is the way to do it. Why waste your time picking through piles of hot garbage to find a diamond in the rough, when you can just settle for the hot garbage? At least it's hot! What a silly, girlish thing to dream up — that someone could respect me simply by virtue of me being a human being.
