A brave new world: Navigating the cultural, academic, and medical challenges of an international education

On March 18, due to COVID-19, the UW made the decision to make classes online-only throughout spring quarter. For the international student community of the UW, this move has proven to be complicated.
For domestic students, moving out might be as simple as a train or car ride. For international students, the decision to stay or leave can be a matter of thousands of dollars.
“Many of my friends are going back to China, but I hesitated because of the high [prices] and inconvenient flights,” Aletta Li, a sophomore from China, said. “I had to make my choice of staying or going back in two days, and it was hard for me.”
Since international students make up just under 17% of total enrollment at the UW, their difficulties and struggles are important ones for the entire community to address.
Even before the outbreak, international students experienced the UW differently. Not often do people have their lives completely uprooted, their ways of thinking questioned, and their languages switched to a foreign tongue.
However, to the 7,712 international students attending the UW, those challenges were just the beginning.
American society can be strikingly different from the rest of the world, and many international students face culture shock upon moving to the UW.
“I don’t know how to behave a lot of times, and had many awkward moments,” Aletta Li, a sophomore from China, said. “Also, the sense of being an outsider hit me many times, especially when my friends are talking about things I don’t know.”
Academic culture can also differ heavily in the United States when compared to the rest of the world. Everything from class participation to grading scales can feel foreign.
“Education-wise, you get to know how the U.S. professors are,” Minami Wakabayashi, a junior studying abroad from Japan, said. “Teaching styles and content [are] very different.”
Be that as it may, the UW’s prestige as one of the top public universities in the nation gives many the motivation to push past the initial awkwardness.
“You make so many connections outside who you would normally hang out with,” Wakabayashi said. “Even if you meet people with the same nationality, it is interesting to get to know students with different backgrounds and goals for study abroad.”
The UW’s International Student Services (ISS), usually located in Schmitz Hall but now is operating online, offers guidance for all international students, helping them adjust to their new environment and providing workshops.
At the UW, each student has the opportunity to connect in their own way. They find their own communities in dorms, classes, and elsewhere.
“I did a separate orientation [for international students],” Li said. “And so I met a lot of Chinese students there.”
With the sudden spread of COVID-19 in King County and the move to online classes at the UW, international students faced a mass exodus. As the outbreak worsens or improves in Seattle, UW students will continue to be adversely affected.
International students, who have had their entire lives altered before, will have to face even more harrowing decisions before their time at UW is finished.
“I’ll follow what my heart says,” Li said. “It’s just too fast.”
To keep in touch with the UW community, the Center for International Relations and Cultural Leadership Exchange (CIRCLE) at the UW hosts a podcast called “In the Loop.” This podcast is a perfect way for the UW’s international student population to stay connected to their academic experience.
For further assistance in navigating the remainder of the academic year, check out CIRCLE’s blog post on international student resources.
Reach contributing writer Joshua Lee at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @creativeperhaps
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism bydonating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.