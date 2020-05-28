12 weeks at home and counting

Editor’s note: The Isolation Diaries is a Health & Wellness series about living in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.
The first few weeks of quarantine were jarring: managing shock and sadness related to COVID-19, transitioning from living in the lively and bustling U-District to a shut-down neighborhood, and wishing I could do more to support healthcare workers other than simply staying home. I missed frequent interactions with people and the sheer number of activities and opportunities on campus, and I was (and still am) concerned about the economic and mental health impacts of this period of isolation on society as a whole.
As the weeks have ticked by, logging onto Zoom rather than walking to class is feeling far less strange, albeit a constant reminder of how much I miss in-person learning. Keeping a six-foot berth around others when I walk outside also seems more automatic. I’ve been constantly reminding myself that my frustrations with not being able to see my friends or take courses in-person are valid, but also that I am quite lucky to have internet and technology access to complete coursework and maintain contacts remotely.
Week eight of the quarter passed with an undercurrent of cautious optimism for me. As many businesses in Washington state are reopening in ways compliant with social distancing measures, visiting my neighborhood coffee shops (equipped with a mask and hand sanitizer) has felt surprisingly normal. My family and I walked our dog at a local park and were impressed by how people wore masks and politely gave each other plenty of space on the trails.
During quarantine, I’ve been using an art journal to reflect. I highly recommend this medium for anyone who hasn’t found traditional journaling effective for them. I create collages or paint images that reflect my goals or the day I’ve had, and write short captions for them. I’ve found that art journaling has been more interesting for me during quarantine because it prompts me to go analog, a welcome reprieve after spending most of the day in front of a screen. As well, the tactile process of creating art serves as a welcome contrast to the virtual spaces we now occupy far more often than before.
While my cooking still would not receive any accolades from Gordon Ramsay, it has substantially progressed this quarter from barely edible to “usually actually pretty good!” This week, I made creme brulee for the first time, which required surprisingly few ingredients and techniques, but turned out successful. I’m currently trying out some slow-cooker recipes and am thrilled that berry season will allow me to bake a variety of cobblers and pies.
Lately, I’ve been trying to switch up the methods I use to connect with friends virtually, such as watching TV shows synchronously, creating huge bucket lists of what we want to do when we are eventually able to stop social distancing, and playing a Pictionary-like game over Zoom.
During quarantine, any act that helps bring people together (virtually or at a safe distance, of course) is incredibly valuable. Even a short and simple text message to check in with a friend can be extremely meaningful during these times. The pandemic is impacting everybody differently, and we are all coping in our own ways. We all, however, share the desire to connect and be heard.
Reach writer Isobel Williamson at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @IsobelW18
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.