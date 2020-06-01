What I’ve learned from men

Editor’s note: Thirst Trap is a weekly column on dating and relationships in college.
I learned the elements of the periodic table from a man. I learned the term “neoliberalism” from a man. I learned how expensive therapy is from a man.
I believe a man had at least a hand in teaching me to ride a bike. That man was my dad, and that hand rested on the back of the seat until mysteriously disappearing after I had built enough momentum and confidence to pedal all on my own.
A smaller Hannah must have felt betrayed. I imagine my dad’s role in stabilizing the bike was part of the negotiation that got me behind the handlebars in the first place.
Earlier this week, I asked guys my age to give me dating advice. I rarely value the opinion of men. But, as I am exhausted from watching girls attempt in vain to impress boys who almost certainly do not deserve efforts that extend beyond a Snapchat of our foreheads that read “streaks,” I thought crossing enemy lines could teach me something useful.
I was prepared to be frightened; men also taught me to fear them. But, upon scrolling through all the thoughtful responses to my admittedly broad-brushstroke questions, I couldn’t help but smile.
They didn’t tell me anything I didn’t already know.
From their answers, I gathered a general focus on communication and honesty, concern with the pressures of gender roles and frustration over the difficulty of meeting anyone, let alone someone you (and your schedule) are compatible with.
Not to give men too much praise, but their answers were good. They were well thought out, genuine, and insightful, but I didn’t learn anything new.
I already knew the importance of communication, it’s my goddamn major. I have not-dated too many boys who communicated their fondness of my ass with practiced ease but shied away from any conversation about feelings, unless of course those conversations were about ass-related feelings.
I already knew the pressures of gender roles, that’s also my goddamn major. Once a male friend told me that the reason I don’t have a boyfriend is because I talk too much. He said that guys like quiet girls. As much as I’d like to say I proceeded to ramble breathlessly ever since, I catch myself biting my tongue from time to time per his sexist suggestion.
I already knew how hard it is to meet people; I don’t think there is a major for that (maybe sociology?). And on the rare occasion you do lock eyes with a beautiful stranger in the basement of a frat house, there is a distinct possibility that neither of you will end up texting each other the next morning or exchanging numbers in the first place. I mean, how do you label a contact when you can’t remember their name?
I asked for dating advice from men, and I appreciate everyone who shared with me, but I had already learned these lessons from my own experience. It was comforting to see some of our struggles were universal, but it was less comforting that I asked in the first place.
There are some great men in my life — my dad being one of them — but I don’t need their help. We don’t need anyone’s help. I could have learned the periodic table on my own. I could have done some reading and defined neoliberalism myself. The cost of therapy is a lesson I can really only attribute to men, but the subsequent growth is all my own.
Others cannot teach you by failing you. The doctor who cures cancer will not credit her amazing success to the relentless duplication of abnormal cells. We don’t thank the problem when we solve it. We did it. We taught ourselves.
When I learned to ride a bike, my dad was there to support me and my mom was too, but at the end of the day, it was my little legs propelling myself forward.
One of my closest friends bought a bike before she knew how to ride one. Nobody showed her how to ride it; she didn’t start with training wheels; she just trusted herself and her innate power. I admire her for that.
