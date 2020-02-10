Shall I compare thee to a summer’s eve?

Earlier this month, Gwyneth Paltrow’s infamous bougie wellness website goop released a scented candle provocatively titled “This Smells Like My Vagina.” The $75 candle sold out rapidly and is currently going for upward of $200 on eBay, a reaction I partly understand — who wouldn’t want to own a candle that smells like a vagina? Think of all the possibilities for your next dinner party, or wedding.
Here’s the description of the candle on the website (I’ll spare you the click, since I’m trying to atone for the amount of traffic I gave goop while researching this article): “With a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent, this candle is made with geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed to put us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.”
If you don’t know what any of those words mean, have no fear: this is what my English major is for. Geranium is a flower whose scent is described by presumed perfume experts in an online forum as “green and slightly peppery”; bergamot is the scent that gives Earl Grey tea its flavor; cedar is a tree; Damask rose, as far as I can tell, is a special fluffy kind of rose for rich people (disappointingly less vaginal-looking than a regular rose); ambrette seed “gives woody, musky and slightly floral notes to perfumes.”
Frankly, this candle seems like it would smell amazing — like a fancy English garden at dusk. But it doesn’t really seem like it would smell like a vagina. Vaginal smell can vary widely from person to person, but it’s never naturally floral.
“There isn't a set standard for vaginal odor and it can change throughout the day depending on many factors such as: exercise/activity levels, engaging in penetrative intercourse, menstruating[,] etc.,” Rachel Gelman, a UW alum and the Bay Area regional director for the Pelvic Health and Rehabilitation Center, said over email. “The vagina contains a lot of good bacteria that keeps it healthy and as a result can lead to an odor that may be sweet, tangy kind of like yogurt.”
Vulvas smell (and taste) like a part of a human body. They can be musky, metallic, salty, slightly sweet, or slightly sour. They can smell strongly or not very much, or even vary depending on the time of day or what clothes the person is wearing.
All of this is the product of the complex chemical balance of the vaginal microbiome, which is usually pretty acidic, and the person’s hormonal makeup. The evidence that eating certain foods can influence the taste is pretty slight — but hey, I’m not going to stop you from enjoying that pineapple smoothie.
Of course, there are plenty of articles out there attempting to reassure people that their vagina smells “normal,” and all of them have the caveat “unless it smells like fish.” This article is not here to shame anyone for any fishy smells. After all, even infection is a natural, normal function of the human body. But it also sucks and can be a serious health problem, so — no shame attached — please go see a doctor.
“Some odors that would warrant a trip to the doctor and can indicate an infection can include: a strong fishy or foul smell or a scent like yeast or bread,” Gelman said. “If a person is also experiencing vaginal/vulvar itching, vaginal discharge, pelvic pain or anything that doesn't seem right they should see their doctor.”
If you’re experiencing any of the above, you can see a provider at the Hall Health women’s health clinic (they will treat anybody with a vagina — not just women) or any other practitioner you feel comfortable with.
Otherwise, a basic hygiene routine is totally sufficient. This doesn’t include douching or “feminine wipes,” which can mess with your microflora. In fact, it doesn’t include cleaning inside the vagina itself (the internal part) at all. You should be cleaning your vulva though, which includes the external parts and all the bits between the labia. Warm water should do the trick; or maybe use some unscented, gentle soap if you’re feeling practical and fancy.
Vaginal odor can be embarrassing, especially if you feel like yours is especially pronounced or deviates from the “standard.” But it can also be sexy in the right context. Look, I’m no Thirst Trap writer, but the one piece of sex advice I’ll offer here is to not worry about how you smell: if your partner is into you (and you practice good hygiene habits), they will be into how every part of you smells and tastes. If they try to make you feel bad for your particular non-floral scent, they probably don’t deserve to be up in your bouquet anyway.
goop did not respond to my request for comment on its “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle, so I hope you will take this article as a thorough review of that product, which I have never seen nor smelled. In a way, I want to thank goop’s description of the candle — floral notes aside, it can be helpful to remember that real vaginas can smell “funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected.”
Reach Health & Wellness Editor Mac Murray at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @merqto
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.