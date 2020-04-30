Hitting the reset button during quarantine

Editor’s note: The Isolation Diaries is a Health & Wellness series about living in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.
Amid my typical Sunday Scaries, I caught myself experiencing bouts of anxiety. It began with my senses feeling detached from my perceptions; normal stimuli causing intense reactions.
For example, wind slipping in from an open window and slamming a door would startle me into the next dimension. The sound of the door slamming resembled the intensity and vibrations of a thunderclap, causing every nerve in my body to flinch, starting from my ears and moving down to my toes.
I guess I am just on edge. Maybe because my life feels like life on the Star Wars planet of Tatooine: dusty and my only friends are robots. My purpose as a woman feels like how Princess Leia felt stripping for that mucus slug, Jabba the Hutt: disrespected. I find myself waiting out my days for my Anakin to come rescue me with his huge lightsaber.
This is the hardest part of quarantine: when I start making Star Wars analogies.
But really, isolation is simply walking the tightrope of your mood. Some moments, you feel a serotonin release and see the light at the end of the tunnel as you get assignments done, despite it being impossible to roll out of bed sometimes. Then comes the sudden flipside of that mood, where you’re scared to open the news, you’re sick of being nervous to go to the grocery store, and you miss your friends.
Instead of spiraling into another episode of anxiety, I take a break from trying to conquer the list I scribbled on a piece of notebook paper. This midterm is not going to study itself, and I can’t focus right now, so I might as well indulge in some escapism.
I listened to a podcast that said if one is experiencing anxiety characterized by intense sensitivity to stimuli, nature can be a reset button.
Makes sense, there is nothing more natural than being reunited with the fundamental parts of life.
I slide into my trusty Nikes, slip on the purple paisley mask I just sewed from a bandana, and step out.
April smells like a Saturday morning in 2005 when going to the flower nursery with your mom was the peak of existence. The air is warm and promising of summer.
I let the drum of insects flood my ears before I pop in my headphones and let my quarantine playlist wash over me. For a second I forget about the pandemic.
Seattle this time of year reminds me why I put up with the damn rain. The way the trees hail to the blue skies, fanning out their vibrant green canopy, letting sunlight spill in, the branches swaying and bowing to you as you walk by. The bushes sag under the weight of the winter camellias. Miss Rona works hard, but photosynthesis works harder.
I don’t see many people on my state-sanctioned walks. But when I do, I make a point to smile their way, that is, if making eye contact will be received as friendly.
The only woman I pass wears a gray Patagonia coat and baby blue scrub pants. She doesn’t see me look at her. I take it she is just following Seattle freeze protocol and staring straight ahead. Our eyes catch at the last moment, and despite her wearing a mask, her face lights up. I know because her eyes crease upward above the ruffles of her mask. I wonder if she is coming back from the UW Medical Center, and if so, what she has seen during her last shift.
I wonder if she wishes she could delete her memories around work, similar to how we can delete the Twitter app when the news gets too heavy.
I circle the block as this thought leads me back to my mood. I think about how I am going to go back to my house and take a second attempt at that list. I check in with my anxiety and take note of the way my heart rate has slowed since I left the house.
At that moment I am grateful. I am going back to the safety of my house, with a roof, stocked fridge, and clean sheets, and the only responsibilities I have is to stay healthy. The privilege.
I pass under a group of pine trees as I cut through my backyard to my front door. A squirrel scurries down the tree and stares at me with eyes that seem to say, “You’re doing amazing, sweetie,” before he leaps back up the tree.
I begin to feel myself surrendering to the idea of having a calm day.
