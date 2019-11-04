Putting health first: UW’s new Population Health Facility seeks to advance the work being done on community and global health

In a speech in 2016, President Ana Mari Cauce spoke about the need for our community to do more when it came to health.
“As a university, we have the ability and responsibility to contribute to the public discourse about the best ways to solve the health challenges of our time,” she said.
The Population Health Initiative was created by Cauce to bring the community together to leverage the UW’s resources and opportunities to advance the health of the people.
To help do this, the Hans Rosling Center for Population Health was born.
The project, well underway, is expected to be completed in June 2020 and will open in August.
The building will house four primary entities: the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, portions of the School of Public Health, parts of the Department of Global Health, and parts of the Population Health Initiative.
“That initiative is intended to draw in all disciplines as well as regional, national, and global partners focused on population health,” said Jeannie Natta , the senior project manager for the building.
The building will also function as a collaborative office space, housing administrative offices across many disciplines.
The decision to place these departments in close proximity was intentional, with a lot of the work they do already overlapping. Issues such as health care access, poverty, and policies all work interconnectedly to affect the health of people across the globe, creating disparities in treatment and access between members of different populations. The Center of Population Health will do targeted work aiming to bridge these gaps.
The design and construction of the building has been in the works for years now. It is a close-knit collaboration between the contractors, designers, and owners of the building as well as all the university stakeholders, including those who will be occupying the building and maintaining it.
The project’s three managers each represent one entity. Natta represents the owners and works to coordinate stakeholder input. She works with those who will actually use the building and figures out what they want from it. Joe Nielson, the construction manager, manages the cost and schedule for construction. And Sean Waldron, who works on the design aspect, works closely with both teams to incorporate feedback from the building’s tenants into the design.
Waldron’s team works to incorporate the goals from various different teams. They had to look at each aspect of the project in terms of maintainability, constructability, and how it would fit into the campus context.
“We’re right on the edge of the border between historic campus and the innovation district so we’re responding to that from a design perspective as well,” Waldronsaid.
The facility will be almost 300,000 square feet. The building, which will be mostly office space, will house about 1,500 people. In addition to the offices, the building will have a couple of classrooms and a Starbucks.
This building was a massive undertaking by the university and was made possible by a donation from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation of $210 million. Another $15 million came from the 2019-21 state Legislature, and the remaining $5 million came from the university’s central funds. This brings the total cost of the building to $230 million.
Population health is defined as the health outcomes for a group of individuals; this group can include members of different social and economic levels, geographic populations, ethnic groups, or any other category. Population health refers not only to their overall health level but also to the distribution of aid and health across the group.
The UW Population Health Initiative strives to study and spearhead research surrounding a large array of factors influencing health, and this facility is a huge step toward achieving that.
