Switching to the slow lane

Editor’s note: The Isolation Diaries is a Health & Wellness series about living in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.
I’ve always hated the phrase “trying to have it all,” but I’ve come to realize that’s what I was attempting to do with my pre-quarantine life. Toward the end of winter quarter I was taking 18 credits, working two jobs, fulfilling my duties as president of my sorority, and somehow (albeit inconsistently) making time for my new hobby: bouldering. My roommates and friends complained that they never saw me, and for good reason. I’d leave my house at 8:30 a.m. and come back just in time to hole up in my room and do my schoolwork.
My world, which used to sprawl across Seattle, gradually reduced in size. First, at the end of winter quarter, instruction went online. Then I was told to work remotely. As my favorite coffee shops and restaurants began closing, my family told me they wanted me at home.
I haven’t left the house since, and my world has shrunk to the size of my computer screen.
Quarantine has forced me to slow down, and at first, I really struggled with it. Working, studying, and maintaining some semblance of my social life all while sitting three feet away from my bed required a gargantuan amount of self-motivation that I just didn’t have. I constantly wondered why I was hauling myself out of bed every morning just to sit at a computer screen for countless hours a day.
Building a routine helped me a lot, but I still didn’t know what I was supposed to do with all this free time. Slowly, I began using my extra time to reflect and relax. I went on walks with my family, something I hadn’t done in years, made time to call friends I hadn’t properly seen in a long time, and gradually, I adjusted the pace of my life to fit the slowness of quarantine.
As a graduating senior, the past few months have been especially rough for me, and I’m sure everyone else in my year can relate. We have lost our last quarter at the UW and our graduations, and we are poised to enter the workforce at one of the worst times possible. This global pandemic has completely changed the way the world works, and this period of uncertainty is unlike anything anyone in my generation has ever experienced. Quarantine has taught me not to take anything for granted, and I know the lessons I’ve learned during this time are going to stay with me for the rest of my life.
I’m still looking forward to throwing my grad cap in the air … just in the safety of my own home.
Reach writer Divya Rajasekhar at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @divraj16
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.