Public Health Seattle & King County: No need to disinfect your groceries

Public Health Seattle & King County released a press statement March 29 assuring people there's no need to disinfect or stock up on groceries. Cross-posted with the Washington state Department of Health, the statement came in response to some methods suggested online to disinfect groceries and food amid the COVID-19 epidemic.
However, as supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is no evidence that suggests the virus may transfer through food or food packing.
Greater risks of catching the virus arise from going shopping, where it may be more difficult to socially distance indoors and to know which surfaces are infected. Dr. Paul Pottinger, professor of medicine in the division of allergy and infectious diseases, elaborated on these risks of infection, noting that social distancing and good hand hygiene are the most important ways to protect yourself.
"If you touch the virus on a surface, shopping cart, etc., it's not an emergency," Pottinger said. "You won't catch the infection through your skin, you have to get it in your respiratory system, so before you touch your eyes or your mouth, you definitely want to clean your hands."
Pottinger also mentioned the use of a cloth face covering as a form of protection. He explained that the value of the cloth face covering wasn't necessarily to protect ourselves from others who might be sick, but so those who are contagious (and have to go out) can hinder the virus spreading to others in the store.
"If you're sick with a respiratory infection, you just need to stay home," Pottinger said. "It's so important to break the back of this epidemic by keeping sick people home, but if they're sick and they need to go out, it's important for them to keep their hands clean and wear a cloth face covering."
The CDC recommends everyone to wear a cloth face covering when in public because those who are asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic can still spread the virus without realizing it.
For the general public, a cloth face covering does not mean using a medical-grade mask, like N95 or surgical masks. Healthcare providers are in need of these types of masks more than the general public because of their continued direct contact with COVID-19 patients. Instead, a cloth face covering could be easily constructed from densely woven cotton fabric and rubber bands, no sewing required.
"If you hold that fabric up to the light, and you can easily see through it, it's probably not as dense a weave as you would like," Pottinger said. "It should block the light, and it should be multiple layers."
By knowing how COVID-19 spreads, practicing social distancing, maintaining good hand hygiene, and wearing a cloth face covering, we can minimize our risk of spreading and contracting COVID-19. Right now, evidence may suggest that our restrictions in Washington are working, but it's important to keep following the shelter-in-place order to reduce our risks of this epidemic coming back.
"It's so important to have confidence in current guidance from the state, from our Department of Health, from the CDC," Pottinger said. "I just thank everybody for playing by the rules."
Instead of risking our health by eating food contaminated with disinfectants and chemicals when there's no evidence that we can contract COVID-19 through food, it's important to protect ourselves in more effective ways, as recommended above.
