I’m very fortunate, but this is still hard

Editor’s note: The Isolation Diaries is a Health & Wellness series about living in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.
I feel like I’ve been desensitized to death, not just because of COVID-19, but because of my whole life. I am a military kid with parents who have gone to war zones and have seen death firsthand. I’ve always heard it on the news, so when it’s not something directly impacting me, I tend to write it off.
Of course, there are times when death has affected me more. In February 2018, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting really affected me because it was in Florida, where I lived at the time, and I heard a lot from their yearbook organization about covering the tragedy. The support my organization and my school showed to them and their community was really powerful, and these deaths stuck with me. I still wear a pin on my backpack in their honor.
I find myself now thankful that only 10s of people are dying every day from COVID-19 in Washington. I watched the number of cases increase by the hundreds, but I’m thankful that the death toll has slowed. I see posts on social media about how the country used to mourn the tragic deaths of individuals, and now it’s like we don’t care about the number of lives being lost. I feel like I am kind of numb to it.
I feel a lot of guilt as well because of the fortunate place I am in. My family is safe and healthy, I have an income and a place to live, and I’m still able to live a relatively normal life. I feel like I’m not doing enough during quarantine and not taking advantage of the free time I now have to improve myself.
At the start of quarantine, I saw a lot of posts about how now is the time to work really hard and get things done to “make something of ourselves,” and I’ve definitely fallen into the trap of feeling like I’m not doing enough. Every 20 minutes, my to-do list gets longer and it’s so overwhelming. I get hit with a paralyzing fear that it’s still not enough and I beat myself up, and then I’m so overwhelmed by my list that I just lay in bed for hours staring at my phone and the list continues to grow.
I’ll get bursts of motivation that I’m going to change my life — “It’s all going to work out and I’m going to finally get on top of my assignments and my hobbies” — only for them to subside after a few hours, leaving me exhausted at all I’m trying to accomplish.
I feel guilty even talking about this because it’s really not bad and I am so thankful that my situation is not worse, but it still isn’t easy for me. The shift to online classes is hard; remote work is hard; sitting in front of a computer all day is hard and leaves me feeling so unmotivated.
I have to remind myself to slow down and give myself some slack. I am in a fortunate position, but that doesn’t mean it is easy.
You deserve to slow down. You deserve to have bad days. You deserve to be sad about how quarantine has affected you. You deserve to have a break. You should not feel guilty. These are things I have to remind myself during this time. Even if you are safe and healthy, it is OK to not be OK. Help yourself so you can help the community and help the people who need it most.
Reach writer Iseabel Nance at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @iseabel
