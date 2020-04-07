Quarantine’s social struggles: Can our relationships withstand an online quarter?

A chaotic cocktail of a quarantine, online classes, and potentially even online jobs has made spring 2020 a quarter for the history books. The shift away from on-campus learning has sent many students home and the mandated social distancing has ensured that the ones who’ve stayed are staying separated.
What a mess. If you’re like me, then you’re no stranger to the havoc this quarantine can wreak on a social life, as brief exchanges in the Chipotle take-out line and awkward small talk in the hellscapes that are Zoom breakout sessions simply aren’t enough to satisfy.
It’s times like these that we’re reminded of just how important relationships and social interactions are for our mental wellbeing. It’s critical that each of us finds ways to stay connected and practice self-care by answering the big question: How can we preserve our relationships during a quarantine?
Beyond texts and Twitter threads, an effective way many students have found to meet their social quota is through online gaming.
Danny Hagen, a fifth-year undergrad at the UW, has used gaming as a way to spend time with his fiancée. Following through on a plan several years in the making, Hagen proposed to his now-betrothed over spring break.
“I've known for a while that we'd wait until after graduation to get married,” Hagen said in an email. “But I didn't feel right every morning when I woke up and we weren't married.”
Recently, however, the couple has focused on “doing [their] part to try and flatten the curve,” which, while being a responsible decision, has unfortunately forced them to spend much of their time apart.
To counter this, the two have taken to gaming as a means of staying connected. Talking either over the phone or via Discord, a free communication application designed for use with video games, they’re able to chat together while playing games like “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” from the uncomfortable safety of their own homes.
“It's not much of a proper substitute to playing in person,” Hagen said. “But it's the best way we can interact in a 3D space to feel less apart.”
For those who prefer a more passive means of interacting, there’s always social media. It’s no substitute for the real thing, but the casual interactions found in sharing boundless memes and student stories amongst community hubs like the unofficial UW subreddit can suffice as the desperate measures these times call for.
Looking beyond social relationships, the quarantine has also meant that many students are spending time, for better or worse, at home with family. This can be a wonderful opportunity to revisit close relationships that have diminished from time spent apart.
In Hagen’s case, his younger brothers are returning home from different colleges to spend the online quarter home among family, meaning they’ll be spending a lot of time together that they otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to.
“I have a close bond with my brothers,” Hagen said. “So the positive side of this situation has been my ability to rekindle the relationship with them.”
Being trapped inside with family for an extended period of time may not be so ideal for everyone, but tricky as it may be, it can present the opportunity to focus on improving these relationships where possible. There’s no better time to work on communicating with those you’re stuck inside with than a quarantine.
The most important thing is that each of us takes the necessary steps to stay connected and stay social.
Maybe that means hopping online to play video games and chat with those you care about. Maybe it means creating a Discord server for a friend group to chat along with each other as you catch up on Canvas assignments. Or maybe it means focusing on existing relationships, taking this time of prolonged proximity to reflect and improve upon them.
Wherever and with whomever you end up spending this quarter, take the time to socialize where and when you can. Isolation, especially for such a long period of time, can make anyone go stir-crazy, so maintaining sociability is going to be essential to preserving our mental well-being.
