You're not too good for them

Editor’s Note: Thirst Trap is a weekly column on dating and relationships in college.
Feelings are strange, weird, and perhaps even gross. And crushes might be among the most frustrating manifestations of feelings. It’s obsessing over picking the perfect outfit on the off chance you see them in Odegaard. It’s finding thin excuses to hit them up across all social media platforms. It’s daydreaming with the eraser end of your pencil between your teeth. It's all rose-tinted glasses until the hard reality hits you: they don’t like you back.
It's a heartbreak second only to a computer science rejection letter. It's no longer a fluttering in your stomach when their name pops up on your screen. It’s throwing that phone across your bedroom and listening to your favorite moody throwbacks, and the age-old “try not to cry on public transit” challenge.
Your crush might not like you back, and that is okay.
So often, well-meaning friends will offer their heartbroken buddy validation during their time of grief by insisting it is their crush’s loss. And maybe that’s true. Maybe you are ridiculously fascinating and absolutely brilliant and so many other combinations of adverbs and adjectives. But not returning feelings is not a loss. Insisting that the uninterested party is worse off without the crushee’s affections might provide momentary comfort, but probably not lasting closure.
Someone tells you that you are way too hot for the person you’re interested in. Maybe this makes you crack a smile through your tears, and maybe that is the only intent for that comment, but I think it might do more harm than good.
First of all, ranking appearance relies on the ever-upsetting standards of beauty. Also, comparison in any arena, whether it be physical looks, humor, or maturity, is unfair and unproductive. Reassurance that your Twitter persona is funnier than your crush’s probably won’t keep that Twitter persona from subtweeting and retweeting the sappy stuff that gets you muted by your mutuals.
Yes, it's a good ego boost, but a compliment that relies on the insult of another person is, frankly, a bad compliment. You are hot. Period. You are not hot because of another person’s assessment of your hotness or that person’s own lack of hotness.
Rejection can feel very personal and make us second-guess our most attractive attributes. The natural response is to get defensive either for yourself or for your friend dealing with unrequited feelings. Avoidance of these negative feelings will not make them go away.
You can say you are better than them all you want, but honestly, that might make you feel worse. At first, the thought that you are out of someone’s league might put a spring in your step, but if your confidence depends on bringing others down, it won’t last long. If you are so much better than your crush, why aren’t they jumping at the chance to be with you?
Acknowledge that you are not too good or too bad or too anything for anyone. At the risk of sounding like a dumb girl, you are perfect just the way you are, but so is your crush.
Your crush is probably cool. They probably help old ladies cross the street and wear socks with funky patterns and collect moths and know things or whatever. I mean, you had a crush on them, after all. It is not their loss that they are uninterested; it is a win for both of you.
They don’t like you. That’s fine. That says nothing about your value, and it says nothing about their value. All it means is that they don’t like you. And I hear that mutual interest is one of those non-negotiables in a healthy relationship. Don’t quote me on that. You two narrowed down your essentially infinite dating options by one. You are officially one step closer to liking someone who likes you back. Congratulations. Celebrate!
Reach columnist Hannah Krieg at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Hannah_krieg
