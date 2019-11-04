Seattle-specific dating app will anti-freeze your love life

Anyone who has lived in Seattle long enough to have lost all desire to trek through the slow-moving foot traffic of Pike Place ever again can tell you that dating in Seattle presents unique issues. It’s not all expensive dinners at the top of the Space Needle and coffee dates at the original Starbucks.
In a city of over 700,000 people and near-infinite boba shops, dating should be a breeze. Find a member of your preferred gender(s) out of the three-quarters of a million options and just buy them a goddamn milk tea. Easy. Or at least it should be.
An app creatively named Seattle Dating App is a dating app specifically created to make dating in the Emerald City simpler. The app even claims to hold the secret for breaking the legendary Seattle Freeze — a phenomenon that suggests that no matter how many Patagonias we layer, no matter how toasty we can get on the inside, Seattleites are known to be cold on the outside.
As someone who has lived in Seattle for over a year and has been single in Seattle for nearly as long, I love to blame my inability to find love on the Seattle Freeze. Sure, there’s my all-consuming insecurities and my desperate need for attention, but I’m sure the issue lies in this dang Seattle culture.
Regardless, I decided to give the Seattle Dating App a try. I’m banned from Tinder anyway; might as well give this one a go.
I’m in no way new to the online dating scene. I have reviewed many dating apps before for educational purposes as well as markedly less educational purposes.
Seattle Dating App did not throw any curveballs to begin with. The app followed the same set-up as most. I inputted the requested information: my name, my job title, and my level of education. But then, the app revealed its first unique feature — it asked for my availability.
As someone who lives and dies by Google Calendar and worships it like the god it is, this feature made me feel some type of way. Sexual. Calendars make me feel sexual. Consulting my personal schedule, I filled out my availability using the three options: free, busy, and “?.” I used the “?” a lot.
Once you get past the initial set-up, this feature becomes useful. Every potential match is accompanied by an estimated weekly availability. Now you don’t have to waste time trying to work around each other’s schedules. If nothing lines up, you simply swipe left.
This feature seems fit for a Seattle-specific dating app. It’s a touch impersonal, yes. It may seem like you are unwilling to make time for others, but according to the theory of the Seattle Freeze, Seattleites are very much focused on themselves. Seattle is a career-focused, capitalist culture. We are more focused on killing each other over Amazon internships than on finding love, and this scheduling feature is a clear reflection of that value.
Another very “Seattle” feature of this app, designed to fit us like a tailored raincoat, is the neighborhood preference. After checking boxes to indicate the user’s gender preferences and sliding markers to set age limits, the app shows you a map of the greater Seattle area and instructs the user to select areas in which you are willing to meet.
Other dating apps use your proximity to serve a similar function, but sometimes people enter your range briefly, get into your queue, and then wind up hundreds of miles away. This way, both parties must be willing to meet in the same neighborhood. With the free version, you can select up to nine neighborhoods. If you upgrade to the paid version, you may select as many as you want.
In an urban area where many people rely on public transit to get from point A to point B, this limitation is very useful. For me, I only selected neighborhoods I could get to without any bus transfers or with an Uber that costs less than 10 dollars.
To increase efficiency even further, you can look directly at your admirers and only “like” people who have already liked you.
As far as the interface goes, this one is not the prettiest dating app I have ever used in search of love. The profiles take up the whole screen, which is a tad unsettling and makes the app a little clunky to navigate. It took me several minutes to figure out how to see my own profile.
The unintuitive, unappealing design does not meet my expectations for an app-specific to Seattle, a city with a thriving tech sphere.
But interface I can see past, what really matters is the pool. In the past, I have done a one hundred swipe test to get a feel for the user base of the app.
I started my hundred-swipe test (patent pending), but then I ran out of profiles after 51 prospective matches. Maybe I have strict limits set, but regardless, the pool seems relatively small. Of those 51 profiles, only two (3.9%) were female. The pool was majority white — about 49%. Most unfortunately, I only swiped right on three candidates and honestly, they were not enthusiastic swipes right.
Overall, the specially crafted features of this app might, in fact, help combat the challenges presented by the Seattle Freeze, but because the app is so new, the pool is still small and needs to grow in order for the features to be useful.
Reach columnist Hannah Krieg at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Hannah_krieg
