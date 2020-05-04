The quarantine haircut dilemma

Should I chop off my hair?
Cut some bangs?
Go hot pink?
This has been my inner monologue for the past two months in isolation.
I can admit that I’m a bit of a control freak. As such, quarantine has led me down many anxious spirals, trying out things I usually never would in a bid for some semblance of control. I’ve tried baking bread, sewing, and even running, which have all ended up in some sort of failure. But despite this, I still haven’t committed to giving myself a haircut. Maybe it’s the hours of Brad Mondo videos I’ve watched, or the fails I’ve seen on TikTok; I just can’t seem to get myself to take the leap.
But through my contemplation, seemingly everyone around me has said “F--- it” and given themselves a haircut. My roommate spontaneously cut her bangs, which ended up looking like a set of ascending stairs. My best friend gave herself a more controlled cut, ending with a successful trim. My mom even came up to me one day and said, “I have the strongest urge to dye my hair hot pink.”
How has something usually left to professionals become such a widespread DIY trend?
Some are cutting their own hair out of necessity. Removing the unruly hair can bring a bit of normalcy to this period of uncertainty. Sophomore Larissa Eubanks was tasked with giving her dad a haircut. He “always has a military buzz cut,” according to Eubanks, so his longer “quarantine hair” became a huge bother.
Eubanks got a taste of haircutting failure when she accidentally cut her dad’s hair much too short.
“I wouldn’t want to do it again, but my dad said it was so funny that he wouldn’t mind it again,” Eubanks said. “He joked that it was so short he wouldn’t need a haircut for months.”
This sort of outcome has kept me from taking the leap on my own hair, for fear of ending up like Cynthia from “Rugrats.” However, the successes are what keep me enticed.
Sophomore Louis Ta exemplifies one of these successes. With four years of haircutting experience, Ta has been the quarantine hairdresser of his house. Growing up financially disadvantaged, he was unable to get his hair cut every month. He bought his own haircutting kit in his sophomore year of high school.
Cutting your own hair is a hard task. While, in the last few months, dozens of hairdressers have posted tutorials on how to cut and dye your hair at home, there is no reset button when it comes to hair.
Even though it isn’t easy, Ta says it’s best to allow for some trial and error when trying to cut hair for the first time.
“I don’t feel bad when I mess up my own hair because it’s a learning experience I wouldn’t have gotten any other way,” Ta said. “On the occasion that I do cut my own hair well, I feel great because, one, I save money. Two, my friends ask me where I got my haircut and are shocked when I say I cut it myself.”
In quarantine, there are few things we can have some control over. One of those is our appearances. Like a post-breakup makeover, having control over our image in a time of the unknown can be a source of empowerment. Attempting to change our style or appearance now is low-stakes because if you mess up, no one is going to see you except the people in your house. It’s fun to have a change right now, especially when each day seems to be the same as the last.
So, it might be time to pick up those scissors and go for it.
Reach writer McKenna Zacher at wellness@dailyuw.com
