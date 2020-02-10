Let’s get real: who hasn’t fantasized about being drooled over by not one attractive human, but two? It’s obvious why threesomes are an infamous fantasy, but they can feel like an unrealistic dream, something so hot no mortal could ever really achieve.
The idea of being involved in some sort of group sex is a wildly popular desire. Dr. Justin Lehmiller, a social psychologist who focuses on the sexual world, conducted a large survey of sexually active Americans and found group sex ranked as one of three dominant fantasies.
Since so many people are turned on by this sexual numbers game, why is it often viewed as scandalous, or a fantasy that’s out of reach for your average sex-haver? It would be unusual for someone to casually discuss their experiences with group sex, but according to another study in 2015, up to 28% of men and women reported having engaged in a threesome at least once.
In the spirit of defying the taboo surrounding sex, and especially threesomes, I’ve delved into the weird side of the internet and even interviewed a wonderful “third,” and I’m here to give you the rundown on how to not only experience the magic of ménage à trois, but how to be a safe and respectful participant as well.
The first step in your threesome journey is evaluating what exactly you want from this experience. Are you a couple looking to spice up your dying sex life? Spoiler alert, a threesome isn’t going to magically fix problems in a relationship. In fact, it could actually amplify them. But if you and your partner are stable and are both looking to expand your horizons, sharing your fantastic sex life with another fantastic human is a good way to go.
The second step, of course, is finding some willing partners. In a perfect world, these things just happen like some kind of movie magic, but for the more realistic scenario of having to hunt down some people, there’s an app for that. In fact, there are quite a few.
Whether you’re boo’d up or flying solo, there’s a ton of resources on the web to find other interested parties. There are apps specifically tailored toward group sex, like Feeld, but good ol’ Tinder works just as well. There’s even a subreddit for it, if you’re into that.
Keep in mind, if you’re bringing home some strangers from an online dating app, it’s a good idea to go out to coffee and get to know each other a bit to feel out the vibes before jumping into the thick of things.
The next option is hitting up some people you know, but many advise against this. In most cases, avoiding exes and friends is probably a safe bet in order to leave the past in the past and to avoid having to permanently know what your friend looks like in bed. Yikes.
However, sometimes friends are the perfect third party. It can make for incredibly awkward times in your friend group, but everyone is different. If you have the type of friends who are down to get down and still want to hit up Odegaard the next morning, I am not only impressed, but in full support.
Once you’ve found your one or two other sexy individuals, it’s time to have a genuine conversation about expectations. The most important part of having a successful threesome experience is allowing yourself to be honest and vulnerable with the group.
Discussing your boundaries and setting ground rules in regards to who is touching who, what types of sex are allowed, and things such as safewords are crucial to having an experience that is not only hot but also comfortable. In fact, talking beforehand might break down some of those awkward-feeling boundaries that make it feel weird.
Other logistics of the night are important to chat about as well. Knowing how you’re getting home or if you even have to get home at all adds another layer of comfort to the situation.
It can feel awkward and tedious to go over these preferences, but this conversation is key to ensuring everyone is having fun and feels safe. It’s also not a bad idea to check in periodically and give your partners a chance to voice any concerns they may have.
Once each of you has stated your expectations, it’s time to get freaky. Make sure that condoms and lube are readily available, and be sure to switch condoms each time you switch holes or partners. If you’re in a committed relationship and you and your partner don’t use protection, still be sure to respect the wishes of your third and practice safe sex.
As with all things, threesomes and any kind of group sex can have some awkward or tense moments. While interviewing a source who’s done her research firsthand, I was told that a pivotal piece of having a good time is being able to not take yourself too seriously.
“Actually making that first move is really hard, and we were just kinda laughing about it,” the source said. “You just have to be willing to be vulnerable and laugh at yourself.”
So there you have it, a threesome guide for everyone, normies and vanillas included. Remember, you don’t have to be a mystical sex god to try something new. According to my source, truly all you need is the confidence to go for it. After all, life begins at the end of your comfort zone — and in bed with two really hot individuals. That’s how that quote goes, right?
Reach writer Katelyn Grganto at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @KGrganto
