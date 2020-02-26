A second chance: How harm reduction is saving lives

People often say that to have a smartphone is to have a world of information, resources, and entertainment at the tip of our fingers. And in a world where it is easier to download an app than to get sufficient health care, researchers and alliances are using the principles of harm reduction to advocate for treatment for those the system has overlooked in the hopes that medical treatment can one day be as accessible as Snapchat.
“Harm reduction is based on pragmatic strategies that help keep people safe while engaging in high-risk behaviors until they are able to access more long-term therapy,” Dr. Jacob Sunshine, an assistant professor of anesthesiology and pain medicine at the UW School of Medicine, said.
Using the fundamentals of harm reduction, Sunshine recently developed an app called Second Chance, aimed at monitoring opioid use and alerting help in the case of an overdose. Using sonar, the phone sends inaudible sound waves to users’ chests, monitoring the formed breathing patterns that emerge when these sound waves interact with breathing.
The current recommendation is that risky behaviors such as injection drug use should be performed in the presence of others so as to increase the likelihood of intervention via naloxone, or Narcan. However, this rationale is exactly that: a rationale that exists in a vacuum, ignoring the countless overdoses and deaths from those who were overlooked due to the inflexibility of the system.
“We are not advocating it [the app] at all to be a replacement or recommendation for people who are using with others,” Sunshine said. “The intention of this is to provide another option for people who may not meet those recommended behaviors.”
Researchers at Second Chance additionally collaborated with Insite, an injection site in Vancouver, Canada, in order to refine their precision in detecting breathing patterns. Armed with clean needles, naloxone, and treatment options, safe injection sites are the soldiers of harm reduction, giving users not only a safe space to inject but also clean tools to inject with. And by providing this safe space, injection sites give users a chance to have a positive interaction with the medical community, who will, most importantly, ensure they walk out alive.
In many ways, injection sites represent the most radical form of harm reduction, and the sheer scale of the opioid epidemic reflects the need for radical approaches. In 2018, an estimated 69,029 people fatally overdosed from opioids. And while many critics assume these sites would encourage drug use, studies at Insite show a rapid decrease in fatal overdoses, a lower likelihood in engaging in behaviors that risk HIV, and users were overall more likely to initiate detoxifying or seeking treatment. Since opening in 2003, Insite has administered 3.6 million injections, and no one has ever died.
While there have been many efforts to introduce injection sites in America, and specifically in Seattle where critics such as the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Washington, Brian Moran, have warned of potential lawsuits if injection sites were to be developed.
Yet, despite opposition from positions of power, “drug user empowerment organizations” like Seattle-based People’s Harm Reduction Alliance (PHRA) are actively working within the community to provide resources that promote harm reduction.
PHRA provides same-day availability of suboxone, a medication-assisted therapy containing naloxone and buprenorphine that blocks the effects of opioids and reduces urges to use. In addition, PHRA offers hepatitis C and drug content testing, where users can test their recreational drugs for harmful additives.
While the general public assumes this information will not deter someone from using a drug due to the recklessness of addiction, studies in Austria show that if a drug is flagged as dangerous, 48% of people would not use them and 34% said they would take less.
Lastly, in contrast to other needle exchange programs offered by King County, PHRA operates on a need-based criteria, meaning they will always offer clean needles, while other programs require an exchange of used needles for clean ones. PHRA considers this more effective, as current studies show a substantial decline in risky syringe lending and borrowing when exchange programs offer needles on the basis of need not trade.
These efforts are important to consider when we look at the resources the UW offers to those suffering opioid abuse. Currently, according to Dr. David Dugdale, current interim executive director of Hall Health, the only harm reduction techniques the UW has adopted are ones required by the state.
These include a Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, where doctors are granted access to patients’ previous medical records and prescriptions. In addition, the UW adopted new dosing standards, substantially reducing patients’ first dosage of opioids to eliminate risks of abuse.
Narcan is an extremely effective medicine in blocking opioid abuse and preventing overdose deaths. However, lack of awareness and accessibility has impeded this literal lifesaver from, well, saving lives.
“Only someone who is prescribed opioids on a regular and long-term basis [can access Narcan]; giving Narcan to people with just any drug prescription is not considered a typical practice,” Dugdale said.
There is, however, increased attention being called to Narcan training. Like a fire extinguisher or CPR training, the availability and immediate administration of Narcan could be the deciding factor in a life-or-death scenario, making this medication a tool everyone should know about, whether or not they use opioids.
Throughout all of these efforts and treatments, what is most revealing about the so-called radical nature of harm reduction is how deeply its principles are embedded in the principles of the medical community.
As the Hippocratic oath states, above all, “I will remember that I remain a member of society, with special obligations to all my fellow human beings, those sound of mind and body as well as the infirm.”
In the end, we must remember each time a clean needle is offered, a safe space to rest is given, or Narcan is administered, a life is saved. And with that spared life comes the opportunity for someone to change and seek help. Harm reduction offers a second chance, something we undeniably know as humans to be valued.
Reach writer Jaiden Feldman at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sincerelyjaiden
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.