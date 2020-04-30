How to reclaim game nights in quarantine

My family used to play a lot of games together. Whether it was only the immediate group, extended family, or family friends, we used to pack around a table, order pizza, and have game nights.
Like so much of normal life, COVID-19 has disrupted that practice.
My desire to play games has been channeled into several hours of online solitaire, Sudoku, and poker. They acted as a nice distraction while also keeping me mentally stimulated, but I was missing playing against other people instead of just computers.
iMessage games are fun. I play those with my family a lot, but unless the other person has the same free time as you, it isn’t continuous gameplay. And without an audio or video call, those games still don’t satisfy the need to laugh together or celebrate an intense, close match.
Thankfully, technology has ways to help bring people together while still maintaining the recommended social distance.
PlayingCards.io has a collection of games that can be played with others via a shareable link. It does not have built-in video calls, but that element can be added via FaceTime or Zoom. Even just a phone call would work for some.
FaceTiming and playing a knock off version of Cards Against Humanity (Remote Insensitivity) feels almost like pre-quarantine fun. The setup is cumbersome at first, and there should be a shuffle option for the white cards given for judgment, but it works.
Like the website name suggests, it’s mostly card games, but it also offers two-player board games like backgammon and checkers. The pieces and boards are customizable, so you could even create your own game if you’re that bored.
Another option is Skribbl.io, an online version of Pictionary with a built-in scoreboard reminiscent of Kahoot. It has customizable gameplay settings, avatars, and words that you can select to draw.
This game comes in several languages and can support up to 12 players. Having a range of colors and pen thicknesses makes up for the awkwardness of having to draw on a computer trackpad.
One platform that has both games and video calls is Houseparty. It’s a social networking app available on multiple platforms that comes with a few party free games like Heads Up! and trivia.
“We played all of the games and the best one is Chips and Guac,” Seattle Houseparty user Brandon Piedra said. Piedra downloaded Houseparty to play games with his family while they are separated during the pandemic.
For those that prefer video games, Houseparty has recently teamed up with Epic Games, the owner of Fortnite and others, to provide “even more fun, shared experiences,” Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said.
Being social is good. Even when you have roommates, connecting with family or other friends can help ease anxiety and make the pandemic more manageable. While we may not be getting all of the benefits of meeting up for coffee or going on a walk together, virtual socialization still helps improve mood and boost brain function.
Trying to FaceTime and organize a card game can be difficult, and you may not have the same games with you that friends or family do, eliminating the possibility of setting them up to play over FaceTime together — but these sites do the organizing and coordinating for you.
Game on, players.
Reach writer Miranda Milton at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @miggitymilltown
