Spending the long summer without knowing when I can go home

Editor’s note: The Isolation Diaries is a Health & Wellness series about living in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.
Summer is the time to fly home, which is always thrilling for someone like me who spends most of their time in a foreign country. But this year is different. I haven’t booked my flight yet, and I don’t know when I will be able to. The limited flights and current traveling restrictions between the United States and China have made me think twice every time I have the urge to book a flight and reunite with my family.
The dilemma is fierce. Classes in summer and autumn are mostly remote, so I can certainly go home. But will I be allowed to come back again?
What about my visa? What about my belongings and housing contract? What about the completely reversed class schedules under time zone differences? What about the risk of getting coronavirus on the flight? Most people I know went on the flight with masks, gloves, and protective suits. To avoid contact, they didn’t eat, drink, or use the bathroom until they landed. The entire trip could take more than 20 hours. They were then tested and sent to hotels for a two-week quarantine.
An overseas trip during a pandemic is extremely physically demanding. It is nearly impossible for me, as someone who frequently has low blood sugar attacks, to fly like this without passing out. I can’t risk eating and taking off my mask. So I have to stay in Seattle. How do I manage my life in this long, lonely summer?
The solution seems simple. I went through a long, lonely spring, and I am very likely to face a long, lonely autumn. I should know how to cope with it better now. I lost motivation at the beginning of the spring quarter, but very fortunately, I managed to pick it up. I reached out to a therapist at Hall Health Center who helped me to set up a daily routine and stick to it. It helps much more than I thought it would.
Living with a routine is a huge accomplishment, and it makes me feel I am living a real life even if I am stuck in my dorm. My life becomes well-planned segments divided by hours. When I finish one hour, I look forward to the next one.
I still have “down” days. I figured out the best way for me to fix a down day is to get ready for an “up” tomorrow. One trick I love is to make seasoned foods. They always taste better the next morning, which gives me hope for a new day.
The greatest reward of quarantine is that I am “forced” to develop some new hobbies besides watching Netflix. I am too bored to stare at a screen all the time.
I turned to succulents. There is so much fun in studying these tough little plants or even simply looking at them. They grow slowly, and they make me more patient about sprouting and watering.
This slow pace somehow extends to my life in general. Things happen in the way they should happen. I should worry about life, but rushing and being anxious is not worthy or helpful.
Reach writer Sunny Wang at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sunnyqwang64
