Confessions of a dating columnist who knows nothing about dating

In the fall of 2018, with my newness marked by a dorm key on a purple lanyard bouncing against my belly button, my new college friends and I took a bottle of Svedka to Gas Works Park. We were all so unfamiliar with the area, we missed the skyline completely and overlooked the blurry lights of Queen Anne.
A few shots in, we started talking about our goals for the next four years. Someone wanted a spot in the computer science program, and someone wanted to lose their virginity — separate people, of course.
Not sure of my academic path and my virginity long gone, I told them, “I want to learn to love myself.”
Freshly out of a high school relationship, it would seem like a good point in the story for young Hannah to embark on a solo journey to self-love. Maybe she goes to therapy. Maybe she keeps a diary.
Or maybe she does neither. Maybe she aimlessly chases after validation in a cycle of seduction, obsession, and rejection. Maybe she starts writing a dating column inspired by all her failed get-love-quick schemes. Maybe she forgets all about learning to love herself.
I started writing Thirst Trap winter quarter of my freshman year. I did it to get a boy’s attention. He had curly red hair and a square jaw. He loved listening to John Coltrane, reading Kurt Vonnegut, and ignoring Hannah Krieg.
He was the first boy I ever forgot myself for. I nearly failed astronomy because I spent the week before finals cooped up in a study room with him pretending to review solar models, all the while hoping the stars would align and he’d kiss me.
Needless to say, he did not.
It was around this time I discovered a helpful cheat code in getting attention: parties. All I had to do was put on something tight and drink away my judgement, and I could easily pretend to be loved by any wobbly figure in a stranger’s basement.
Though I kissed many a frog during the latter half of my freshman year, one stands above the rest. (Well, maybe not above. He was shorter than me, after all.)
He lived in Bellevue but would make the drive over to the U-District on weekends to prey on drunk girls while he was completely sober. I was one of those drunk girls.
The first night we met, he told me I was hot but that he hated the sound of my voice. It was better for my self-esteem to be kissed and quiet.
Later that year, a different boy would slip his hand beneath my skirt on the dance floor, and I would kiss the boy from Bellevue, a lesser of two evils, so the other would leave me alone. That night was the only time I decided to kiss him sober. Two boys wanted me, and I wanted neither. It didn’t make me happy, but at least I was wanted.
I chased the next boy for half a year. His admiration was a slot machine that ate up all my quarters (which is a big deal; there’s a national coin shortage). No one will make you question your worth like a heterosexual man in his early 20s.
I wrote two songs about him on my roommate’s ukulele: one after I cut contact with him and another after he found his way back into my bed anyway. My friends hate him, and sometimes I think I might too, but then I hear “Glitter” by BENEE or wear the pale yellow panties his dog stole from my laundry basket, and suddenly it is much more complicated. I cannot expect anyone to give me the love I fail to give myself.
When it comes to dating, I speak largely on unearned authority. The closest I get to dating is some sort of drama with boys my friend lovingly referred to as “the flavor of the week”: the local name who was too old for me, the Ph.D. candidate with a poor understanding of consent, the anarchist who abandoned me during a chemical fire, the Twitter mutual who said I walked too loudly, the French film nerd who voted for Joe Biden in the primaries.
I remember being on the verge of tears at my kitchen table, telling my roommate I would “find another hot guy to like me.”
“There are probably five hot guys who like you right now,” she said.
She was right. There will always be replacements for anyone you meet. You can find that perfect guy again, and you can find him two inches taller. But the problem wasn’t that I would never find validation again (I can just post a mirror selfie on Snapchat, problem solved); the problem was that I didn’t know how to find it internally, and it set me up for disappointment after disappointment.
I find that so many young women, heads full of fairytales and rom-coms, believe their life begins when someone chooses them. All of our lives we are fed faraway kingdoms and dragon-guarded towers, and our role in the story to sit pretty until the romantic subplot begins.
You should know that you don’t have to wait to be chosen. You can choose you.
You can decide you are worth loving. I wanted a beautiful person to think I was beautiful, so I became both of those beautiful people. I wanted to watch the sunrise with someone I love, so I woke myself up early and sat by the lake as the dark blue sky grew bright. I wanted to be treated well, so I started protecting my peace.
This whole time, someone wanted nothing more than to love me. It was her romantic tell-your-friends-while-tipsy-at-Gas-Works goal for college: not get into computer science, not lose her virginity, not get a hot boyfriend who does the bare minimum when reminded. My goal was to learn to love myself, and no matter how many boys (rightly) tell me I have a fat ass, external validation will never replace genuine self-love.
