Virtual Let's Talk serves students' mental health through free, drop-in consultations

Ever since the UW announced the transition to remote classes for spring quarter, faculty and students alike have been scrambling to find and build structure in a seemingly disconnected world including services designed to support students emotionally and mentally.
Hall Health's Let's Talk is one of these many crucial services designed to provide mental health outreach to UW students, especially those unsure of how to approach mental health or wanting to seek care.
"Let's Talk is sort of that ‘more casual space,’ not such a formal therapy space, and we were hoping that those students who are less likely to come into the clinic door would access some sort of support or get an introduction to the mental health world via Let's Talk," clinical psychologist Iris Song said.
Since moving online, Let’s Talk is virtually offered Monday through Friday at designated times and students can still sign up 15 minutes before a scheduled session.
On a first-come, first-serve basis, Let's Talk uses the HIPPA-compliant telehealth conferencing service doxy.me to conduct its remote sessions, ensuring privacy and security for both students and counselors.
These sessions are free, drop-in, informal consultations that last 15 to 20 minutes. Students can chat with a counselor, many of whom speak more than one language, about a variety of concerns.
"We see everything from family issues to relationship issues to roommate issues to school issues to 'Oh my gosh, I've never talked to a counselor, should I go talk to a counselor?'" Song said.
Quarantine and isolation are necessary right now and are quickly becoming normalized during this crisis. Where the people, like friends and family, who otherwise provide support in students' lives, may not be as readily available, Let's Talk provides another option.
"I think those people who have experienced some sort of stressor right in that moment and they can't access their family in that moment, they can't access their friends ... Let's Talk is definitely a great place to come for that," Song said.
If students attend a session with a concern or moment of crisis that Let's Talk isn't designed to address, counselors direct students to appropriate UW resources such as the Counseling Center, which offers immediate virtual crisis counseling.
Quarantine and COVID-19 poses a lot of stressful situations for UW students, taking a toll on students' mental health. Whether coping with grief, eating disorders, or increasingly heightened levels of stress and fear, isolation persistently presents new challenges and triggers to students' mental health and well-being. Worse, isolation has a funny way of making support seem inaccessible, but it's important for students to reach out during this public health crisis when they need it as often as possible.
"If you need help, just ask for it, whether that's at Hall Health, Let's Talk, or the Counseling Center," Song said. "We are open, we're available, so please access our services."
Reach writer Tatum Lindquist at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @TatumLindquist
Like what you're reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.