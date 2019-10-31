B(S)MI: Don’t let BMI weigh you down

Numbers define us. Whether it is your age, your height, the amount of money you make, or your GPA in school, we have turned into a society fixated on looking at the numbers to determine our happiness.
Especially when it comes to body weight, it is so easy to get lost in the numbers; numbers of pounds, pant size, or body mass index (BMI) number. And while it is easier said than done, we have to remember that numbers do not mean everything. Especially with recent data stating that BMI should not act as an end-all-be-all for an individual's health, we must take a more holistic approach to define what it means to be healthy.
BMI is a formula that compares height to weight to estimate the amount of body fat a person has. In theory, this is supposed to separate people into categories of “underweight” (BMI of 18.5 or lower), “normal weight” (18.5 to 24.9), “overweight” (25 to 29.9), and “obese” (30 or higher).
The concept and formulas for BMI were created in the 1800s by a Belgian scientist. However, Judy Chen-Meekin, M.D., a surgeon at the UW Weight Loss Management Center, notes that it does not take into account some modern factors.
“There are many flaws [in the BMI metric] that are now identified but not taken into account when it became an international standard for obesity measurement in the 1980s and popularized in the 1990s to encourage healthy eating,” Chen-Meekin said.
While a high BMI may be an indicator of high body fat, it does not take into account behaviors such as dietary patterns, physical activity, medications, stress, or employment and metabolic considerations. In addition, it does consider an individual’s amount of muscle. Chen noted the example of a bodybuilder who could potentially have a high BMI but a low percentage of body fat. Because muscle is heavier than fat and the formula does not account for that, the bodybuilder could be deemed “overweight” by the BMI scale.
However, being labeled and put into categories can lead to stress and anxiety, which can cause mental health problems for individuals. Ashley MacPherson, director of the ASUW Student Health Consortium, which connects students and health-orientated RSOs to health and wellness resources on campus, believes that BMI creates fat stigma.
“It was created decades ago by someone who wasn't even a medical professional,” MacPherson said. “BMI shouldn't be used to gauge an individual's health. It only leads to fat stigma and stress.”
BLISS, which stands for Body Love in School Society, is a student-run peer support group that tries to shatter the stereotypical image of a “healthy individual.”
The club focuses on topics about body image, with an emphasis on intersectionality. They also include a learning element to the club, discussing the “Health at Every Size” model of health and nutrition, the concept of body image surrounding exercise and “fitness,” and even nutrition education. Club director Aaliyah Ismail believes that BMI is no longer a good measure of health.
“I think it started as a legitimate way to gauge someone’s body composition, but just got way overused and misconstrued as an accurate representation of one’s health,” Ismail said. “In my opinion, BMI is an antiquated way of measuring one’s ‘health’ status. When we are given a label as ‘normal,’ ‘overweight,’ or ‘underweight,’ health status does not typically change, and neither does a person’s overall weight.”
Her organization is striving to go against these societal ideals, change the way individuals exist in their bodies and bring new light to what health should mean.
“I think that diet culture is so ingrained in our society that it’s become our default; and a harmful one that affects us so negatively,” Ismail said. “Part of de-stigmatizing body image issues come from talking about it. An open discussion needs to happen, and we are here to create a safe space for students to do it.”
This is important, as fat-shaming and stigmatizing bodies can lead to mental health issues and low self-esteem. Health impairments associated with excess weight can include physical changes to the ability to breathe or be active, but the sometimes-unseen mental changes are just as jarring.
According to Chen-Meekin, social bias and discrimination against overweight individuals can lead to mental health effects and carrying excess weight can also affect an individual’s metabolic rate due to insulin and hormone resistance. It can also increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.
“Much of this disease is supporting patients [and] their families to understand and educate about how many factors can predispose and influence obesity,” Chen-Meekin said.
As Chen-Meekin discusses, obesity is a health condition, not a moral failing. Yet still, as society slowly inches toward progress, many obese individuals face discrimination and may not feel comfortable in their doctor’s office, a place that should feel like a safe space. According to Chen-Meekin, patients have avoided doctor’s offices, failing to seek care or attend routine check-ups in fear of feeling ashamed, scared, or anxious. In addition, she mentions that weight may act as a reason doctors fail to give care to patients.
“There are many limitations to evidence, but in general, BMI can be used for cut off for many interventions needed by patients,” Chen-Meekin said.
In other words, people (like doctors) may look at the BMI scale as a way to put obese people into boxes and blame their weight for any and all health problems they may have.
And BMI is a limited framework. You are not a number. You are not a percentage. You are not a pant size. You are more than just your weight.
Reach writer Clara Kobashigawa at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @clarakobash
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.