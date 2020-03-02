Boys are like buses: Stop waiting for them

Editor’s Note: Thirst Trap is a weekly column on dating and relationships in college.
There are two bus routes that most conveniently take me from campus back to my house: the 67 and the 49. I prefer the 67. It comes in relatively quick intervals, as predicted by the app, and picks up right outside of the Communications Building, which I’m known to frequent.
On Tuesday, I waited the nine minutes OneBusAway promised the 67 would arrive in. It never came. In fact, the app said it passed. I might have been consumed by my phone most of the time, but I’m pretty sure I would have noticed if an entire bus drove by.
I refreshed the app, hoping there had been a glitch and that my ride would be there shortly. The app only projected the bus to be further north on its route. I wasted a little more time waiting for a bus that would never come until I remembered I had other options.
Boys are like buses.
Not because I personally love to be driven around (seriously, if you have a car, you fully skip the line to my heart), but because waiting around for them is — and I mean this in the nicest, most big-sister-supportive way — dumb.
I get it: attraction is a little more complicated than a hunk of metal that brings you from point A to point B. But only a little.
It does not make sense to sit my cute butt down to wait for the 67 when it continues to send me mixed signals and leave me hanging. That is clearly a waste of time, and the appropriate response would be to move along to a different bus stop, call a Lyft, or just peel myself off the bench and walk home. I am a busy girl. I’ll just go ride something else — another bus, to be clear.
Take the emotions out of it for a second (though emotional reasoning is a crucial component in decision-making and not necessarily the antithesis of logic). If you are waiting around for someone, U-PASS at the ready, without a guarantee that anything will come to fruition, you are not getting anything out of it. I know the chase is exciting and being in constant turmoil and distress is a sick thrill, but at some point, you have to realize you’re not having fun, you’re just attached.
We’ve heard that there are plenty of fish in the sea, and yet we still, without fail, find ourselves hooked on some dorky trout with a serious lack of emotional depth and maturity.
There will always be other buses. Google Maps always has alternate routes. Why sit in the cold waiting when you could easily take another bus and be home by the time the initial one finally pulls up?
You deserve reliable (and free) public transit. You deserve people who don’t waste your time.
