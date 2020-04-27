Hope at home: Local faith communities adapt to COVID-19 crisis

Aristotle’s notion that “the state is the highest form of community and aims at the highest good” may speak to the impetus behind Gov. Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, but it certainly doesn’t change the collective feeling that life — as lived in community — is currently on hold.
The longing to connect with other people has never been more noticeable, particularly for those who are away from their communities of faith. Such communities have been forced to radically adapt core practices due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Yet, even as the government works out a recovery plan and the UW drives efforts to come together, albeit virtually, technology has created opportunities for local faith communities to bridge the gap and foster a sense of hope at home through their services.
Amee Huppin Sherer, who serves as the Greenstein family executive director of Hillel at the University of Washington, shared in an email that Hillel began making changes back in early March, with practices around their Shabbat dinners. The weekly Shabbat dinner is a core practice in Judaism held every Friday. Many students rely on it for a meal and look forward to it for the conversation.
“The timing of finals week and spring break was such that we were able to hold our final Shabbat dinner in person,” Sherer said. “We had staff and student volunteers serve the meals with gloves, instead of having students take their own food in the buffet line, and we reduced the number of students sitting at each table to allow for some additional social distancing.”
Sherer added that Hillel thereafter moved all programming online, including a Shabbat gathering held every Friday afternoon via Zoom.
A local Islamic group in Seattle called WASAT, whose website describes their mission to create “space to connect people and explore the American Muslim experience through art, love, and learning,” has moved their three weekly classes from their Hillman City location onto Zoom as well.
Artyom Kozlov, alongside his wife, is a member of the WASAT community. He shared in a Facebook Messenger conversation that attending the weekly Friday prayer (Jummah) in person is not only a religious obligation but also something that they love doing together as a community.
“However, during this shelter-in-place order, we as muslims take advice from our own teachings,” Kozlov said. “Seriously, avoiding a pandemic by staying indoors is technically ‘Sharia’ law.”
Many communities have not only adapted but have found ways to thrive amid the change.
Rabbi Mendel Weingarten, who serves as co-director of Chabad at UW, said that Chabad’s mission to be a “home away from home for every Jewish Husky” is more important now than ever before.
“In fact, our programming is stronger than ever,” Weingarten said.
In addition to hosting Shabbat dinners on Zoom, Weingarten said that he and his wife, Miriam, are taking advantage of the platform to open their home as a virtual classroom.
Pastor Lawrence Fudge, who serves as the Seattle campus pastor for Los Angeles–based Mosaic Church, shared that although people in the community are certainly mourning the loss of seeing one another on Sundays and gathering in homes, they have also been remarkably adaptable.
“Mosaic historically has a culture that embraces change,” Fudge said.
Mosaic hosts Zoom Bible studies every day of the week, gatherings geared for the Seattle campus on Thursday nights, and live weekend gatherings across all campuses throughout the day every Saturday and Sunday online.
“Technology has removed the barrier of geography, and now the only limitation is within us,” Fudge said.
For Chabad, Weingarten also shared that the increased use of technology this quarter has created dynamic new ways to build relationships with students. He traditionally scheduled meetings with each student in the community twice per quarter.
“Now meetings are much more casual,” he said. “Students feel able to reach out for support in the spur of the moment.”
Being unable to meet in person has been a catalyst of good for some communities in unforeseen ways.
Mosaic, for example, has been able to donate 50% of the funds it usually allocates for its rent to local nonprofits, such as the Tukwila Pantry Food Bank, which is suddenly serving upward of 600 families a day — a 10-fold increase since the onset of the crisis.
Fudge also shared how Mosaic has been able to serve its community through an array of simple relationship-based acts, such as giving gift cards to nurses and doctors within the community so that they can treat themselves and their colleagues.
“By serving someone we know, we are serving many more through their relationship to others,” Fudge said.
But what does the future for these communities look like?
“Ultimately I think these new restrictions, and finding ways around them, are bettering our faith community in being more accommodating for a plethora of situations in the future,” Kozlov said about the Muslim community in Seattle.
For Hillel, Sherer said, "We look forward to welcoming everyone back in person as soon as it is safe to do so!"
For now, their website is updated regularly, where they also have posted a list of mental health and financial resources.
For Chabad, Weingarten suggested that all students who are interested in participating begin by following @chabaduw on Instagram, where he said someone is available to respond to direct messages 24/7.
The most up-to-date information for Mosaic Seattle can also be found on their Instagram @mosaicsea, or on their website.
Looking ahead, Fudge suggested that the future, and the “new normal" to come, is full of hope.
“People are looking forward to developing a culture of hospitality on the other end of this,” he said. “A forced lack of engagement is leading to a new attention to relationships. Once the fear fades, there will be a longing for people.”
