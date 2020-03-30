Is Zoom the new Tinder?

Editor’s note: Thirst Trap is a weekly column on dating and relationships in college.
Unpopular opinion: I’m excited for online classes. I’m not excited about this whole plague thing uprooting and threatening lives, but aside from the sinking feeling of impending doom and the total deprivation of physical contact for the next who-knows-how-long, I’m pretty stoked to stare at my cute self on screen all quarter — and to make others stare at me too.
The world is on a little pause, but our love lives don’t have to be (so long as we maintain proper social distancing practices). This is a major change, but it's not the end; crisis calls for creativity.
The first week of class is a great, horny time. We all look a little more spiffy than usual. We wear the leggings with the least pet hair on them, throw on an oversized crewneck without stains, and maybe, if we’re feeling spicy, make sure our socks match.
This quarter, you might not find love in Kane Hall, and you definitely won’t find love in Padelford — but you might just “zoom” into the hearts of classmates in your online lectures.
Zoom classes bring significant physical limitations. (Nothing gross — you just can’t get attention with an ‘accidental’ shoulder brush or by asking your cutest classmate to borrow a pencil.) Instead, we trade physicality for increased visibility.
You are no longer limited to attracting the attention of the classmates immediately next to you or making eyes at members of your preferred gender(s) across the way. With gallery view, your beautiful face will reach a much larger audience. Finally, the recognition you deserve.
That being said, there’s a lot to look at on Zoom. Not only do you have the whole class to distract your target, but they could easily switch tabs and scroll through Twitter; few of us can compete with Twitter.
If you haven’t lost your desired demographic to the depths of the internet, there are ways to ensure all eyes are on you.
First, we can show ourselves in an ideal setting. Usually, we have to work with the surroundings in class. Fluorescent lighting does no favors. But with Zoom, we can manipulate the lighting to complement our skin, and we only have to look presentable from the waist up. Catch me in full makeup and no pants.
You can also impress people with an aesthetically pleasing room in the background. Fairy lights are a plus, and a made bed is a must. Or try going outside. A visually interesting background will grab a potential suitor’s attention.
Movement is key. Our eyes are drawn to hot things, sure, but they are also drawn to moving things. Be a moving hot thing. Viewers are more likely to watch someone who has a subtle sway than someone sitting statue-still.
Some people opt for Active Speaker view, which complicates things. You might luck out and be a small thumbnail on the side, but dominating the screen would require participation in class. Being hot and contributing ideas at the same time is hard, but believe me, it can be done.
If you can’t think of anything to say to take over the speaker spot, just start making noises. Drop things, shuffle papers, cough. Well, maybe don’t cough, but if you can get the program to register you as the noisiest, you can get featured in front of your whole class. This is the Olympics (not postponed) for attention seekers. I’ve been training my whole life, and I intend to bring home the gold.
That being said, flirting is definitely more than just a visual game. You don’t have the opportunity for the pre-class niceties you might have exchanged with classmates in the past, but you do have the biggest game-changer to in-class flirting at your fingertips: in-meeting chat.
When I’m in lecture, I don’t like people talking to me — I’m trying to tweet. But, with Zoom’s in-meeting chat, it is much easier to manage conversation during class time. Maybe send a playful meme in the group chat to test the waters, or send direct messages to a bunch of cuties at once, you player, you.
Now, you’ll never again have to pretend to be interested in forming a study group to get someone’s contact information. It seems a pretty natural progression to go from Zoom message, to text, to Snapchat (the digital equivalent of “let’s take this to my room”).
You have nothing to lose because we haven’t established the social norms of Zoom. Be bold! Start a conversation with a stranger, change your display name to your phone number, put your cursor on someone else’s cursor. And if they think you’re a weirdo, what’s the worst that could happen? It's not like you’ll see them around campus.
Still, even though we are in a state of limbo and chaos, what happens in quarantine does not stay in quarantine. Do not harass people. Public or private, in-meeting chat is recorded by Zoom.
We are digital natives. We communicate through emojis and Tik Toks and other things that weren’t things 20 years ago. We fall in love with strangers who started a Tinder convo with a GIF and divulge our trauma over Snapchat swipe-to-text. And we only really know someone if we follow their Finsta.
We can use this. We’re good at online. We may have to keep to ourselves physically for now, but as long as we have WiFi, we have connection.
Reach columnist Hannah Krieg at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Hannah_krieg
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.