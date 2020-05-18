The end of a relationship during the end of the world

Editor’s note: Thirst Trap is a weekly column on dating and relationships in college.
There is never a good time for a breakup. It’s always too close to a holiday, or on the cusp of midterm season, or — if you’ve been dumped recently — during a global pandemic.
Everything is on fire right now, and that includes our interpersonal relationships. Some of us are quarantined together, which can add undue stress to a relationship. Some of us are separated without a reunion date circled on our calendars. Some of us were in solid, long-term relationships that now feel markedly less solid. Some of us were seeing each other casually and now are not seeing each other at all. And because of these complications, some of us are breaking up.
Now, I have never been broken up with — not because I’m such a catch, but because that would require someone to want to seriously date me — and I’ve certainly never been broken up with during what feels like the end of the world. But I have had my heart broken a time or two, and that can feel like the end of the world all on its own.
Most typical breakup advice isn’t possible given the current circumstances.
The first impulse is to lean on our friends. During a breakup, your friends are your first line of defense when you feel like scream-sobbing into a pint of Ben & Jerry’s. However, our favorite shoulders to cry on may be in a different city, state, or country.
The obvious solution, if you want ice cream, is to eat ice cream (unless you're lactose intolerant, in which case consider sorbet or pop a Lactaid). Also, call your friends. We all know there is no replacement for laying your head in your best friend's lap and lamenting the atrocities of dating, but company, even virtual, is helpful nonetheless.
Sometimes you just need to speak something to understand it. As a verbal processor myself, if no one is available to listen to me rant, this is what I do (please don’t laugh): I sit in front of my mirror, I look myself in the eye, and me and mirror-me have a little chat about our feelings. We figure out what I’m feeling and why I’m feeling it, I hype myself up and maybe take a booty pic, and I always give myself great advice.
This approach is especially good at 2 a.m. when you accidentally read through old messages and break your heart all over again. If you’ve got a mirror, you don’t have to wake up your friends; though if you need them, they’ll happily (and groggily) answer your call.
But being your own biggest support system can feel very empowering, especially in the context of a breakup. You are truly all you need.
Another common breakup tip that definitely breaks social distancing protocol is the idea that the best way to get over someone is to get under someone new. I don’t know who originated that painfully clever and true turn of phrase, but I hope she was an advice columnist and I hope she won a Pulitzer.
Hookups are more or less illegal right now, but thankfully there are CDC-approved ways to achieve the same kind of validation.
There are few situations in which I will not recommend sending nudes. No, nudes are not the same as hookups, but exercises in cyber-sexuality are a way to flatten the curve while getting appreciated for yours. Find people to send nudes to on Bumble, in your pool of reply guys, or just send nudes to your friends platonically. I highly recommend that last point.
Breakups will always suck. That’s part of the deal. They most definitely will suck now that some of our best strategies for coping are inaccessible, but hopefully, like in all aspects of life, we can adjust and find second-best solutions to these sucky situations.
Reach columnist Hannah Krieg at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Hannah_krieg
