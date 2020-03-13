Classes are canceled but is dorm life, also?

Classes are canceled, and the Ave and campus are increasingly becoming a ghost town.
I realized that my off-campus apartment with a single roommate has become a privilege which allows me to practice social distancing. I recently went to the dorms, curious about how dorm life has changed. Three students stood, chatting away in the hallway of Elm Hall, all of them nonchalant and carefree about the coronavirus.
“If anything, I only think [the dorm] has been more chaotic because of what happened with the classes,” sophomore Sean Kim said. “No one here except for one particular person has been really freaked out about the coronavirus situation.”
Most people who expressed panic about the virus had left the dorms soon after classes were canceled. Those who stayed behind didn’t really think the virus was something to worry about but still have plans to go home soon, feeling as if the dorms have become boring.
“There is no point of being here, especially since they are closing down all the food areas, or a lot of the options that there are,” sophomore Aimee Phung, who plans to go back home within the next few days, said. “I am also going back since I feel like no one else is going to be on campus.”
The District Market shelves have been wiped clean, and the Target on the Ave limits the amounts of cleaning supplies you are allowed to buy. It’s important to remember that hoarding resources will harm others’ ability to be prepared and take the proper measures to protect themselves.
“I think we also need to remember to step back and help others be prepared as well,” Jennifer Balkus, an assistant professor of epidemiology, said.
The empty shelves of cleaning products, toilet paper rolls, and canned foods reflect the increasing anxieties for some students and their families.
“I know my family really wants me to come home, but they might not let me come back,” sophomore Jane Li said. “But if I stay here, I know that UW might quarantine, so I might not be able to leave later. So it's a weird situation.”
There is no concrete answer of when or if classes will be starting on time or the possible further actions that the UW will take, making it hard for students to make choices and possibly increasing their anxieties.
“I think that in the age we live in, and with being able to get information so rapidly and so quickly, that it can escalate feelings of anxiety because there is a constant flow of information,” Balkus said. “In reaction to that, I think it's really important to help alleviate some of that anxiety by choosing when you are going to get your information.”
Balkus recommends that those who have anxieties surrounding the coronavirus limit the number of times they check updates a day and try to stay local with information. Consult sources such as The Daily, KUOW, the King County public health department and the UW’s FAQ page, rather than focusing on the global epidemic.
Even though COVID-19 is concerning, we have a whole global community working together to produce vaccines and figure out ways to control the outbreak. During this time, check-in with yourself and with friends and continue to practice self-care.
“[The virus] is going to be here for a bit; we don’t know how long, but ... I think we really need to get ourselves into a mindset of these different practices and continue to support each other through that,” Balkus said.
Reach contributing writer Rochelle Bowyer at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @rw_bow
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism bydonating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.