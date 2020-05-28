A crash course on COVID-19 models

As Gov. Jay Inslee persists in making changes to the stay-at-home order based “on data and science,” many may wonder how exactly interpretation of this data and decision-making works, especially as the last day of the order constantly gets pushed back. On May 20, the School of Public Health presented its eighth public webinar in a series on COVID-19 explaining how these models work and why we need to have a healthy skepticism and stay flexible with them.
There are many data models regarding the spread of COVID-19 generated by scientists around the country, which generally fall into three categories: empirical, SEIR, or agent-based.
Empirical models are simple statistical curves displaying evidence already gathered; they don’t present any predictions about the future. SEIR models predict various outcomes, such as how quickly a case will spread or how many cases will occur within a population, based on differential equations calculated with numbers of people susceptible (S), exposed (E), infected (I), and recovered (R) from a disease. Lastly, agent-based models take into account an even wider variety of factors to make predictions, particularly population diversity.
As time has gone by, the policy questions regarding lockdown have changed, and so have the types of models used to understand the virus. There’s been an overall shift from the simplest empirical models to more sophisticated ones. The popular IMHE (the UW’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation) model, for instance, used to be an empirical model but has become an SEIR model.
“In February the questions focused on planning for resource needs: How many hospital beds will we need, how many ventilators will we need,” Ruth Etzioni, a biostatistics affiliate professor and biostatistician at Fred Hutch, said during the webinar. “Now, as reopening becomes a certainty, we are concerned with what levels of containment need to be in place to make this sustainable.”
“While initially we could rely on SEIR models and even empirical-type models to address these simpler questions ... we now find ourselves needing to account for population heterogeneity.”
This is why you shouldn’t be too quick to blame the stay-at-home order’s extensions solely on your neighbors being irresponsible and throwing large parties; we’re also constantly discovering new information and shifting our priorities in a way that gives us reason to postpone lifting the order. (That being said, this isn’t a reason to start throwing parties.)
“When model projections change, people try to find an explanation,” Etzioni said during the webinar. “‘The models projected high, and now they’re lower. Does that mean social distancing is working? Does it mean we overreacted?’ And that forgets that the models themselves are changing. The change may just be due to the model itself changing as we learn from our evolving experience.”
Although models are taking more complexities into account, we still shouldn’t rely too heavily on them for our own peace of mind. As the saying goes, these are unprecedented times, and there’s still a lot we don’t know.
“People are looking to models for some kind of predictability amidst the uncertainty … but they don’t appreciate the uncertainty in model projections,” Etzioni said.
Early models for the United States, for instance, relied heavily on data from other countries and were naturally prone to evolve as time went on and different policies were enacted.
“Don’t expect too much from models,” Etzioni said. “Models are a guide, and they’re only part of the evidence.”
That being said, models and data are still the most reliable resources we have for knowing how to act.
“I’m very happy to be in the state of Washington,” Etzioni said. “I believe our leadership is working hard to do the right thing, to use the models in the right way. We have a very rich modeling community here, and UW School of Public Health faculty and students are really helping and we can be proud of that.”
Reach writer Natalie Rand at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @airbudfan
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.