Gay little things to do in winter quarantine

Editor’s note: The Gay Agenda is a column about LGBTQ issues and experiences.
With Washington under its second lockdown and the days growing shorter, this winter could be bleak. Gone are the summer lockdown days, where you could have a socially distanced picnic with friends or at least walk outside without shivering.
Now, as temperatures have dropped and the winter weather is already in full swing, people are asked to stay indoors and not hold gatherings this winter season. And instead of ignoring Gov. Jay Inslee, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. Anthony Fauci, and basically everyone qualified, stay safely at home and try these things to get you through this winter.
Start holiday shopping
Stretch out the merriment of the season by starting your shopping or your planning as early as you can. Start thinking of gift ideas, a holiday menu, or even which strings of lights need to be replaced.
If you are able, buying local will help small businesses through this second lockdown. For places like coffee shops or restaurants, ask if they have gift cards to be redeemed when sit-in dining is next allowed.
Start early especially in case things need to be ordered ahead of time.
Read LGBTQ literature
What better time to start some new books than a winter where we’re forced to stay inside? Take time to learn more about LGBTQ history or read some LGBTQ fiction. For a full list of poetry, memoirs, and more, click here.
I personally will be reading some Audre Lorde and basing my Christmas list on some of the fiction novels mentioned.
Watch LGBTQ shows or movies
I started a new show, “Leverage,” in the first lockdown, and it was a great distraction when needed. Now that we’re in round two, I’ll be looking for an LGBTQ show to binge throughout the winter.
Hallmark is releasing its first LGBTQ Christmas movie and I will be forcing my family to watch.
Click here for 200 of the best LGBTQ movies. (Spoiler alert: “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” is in the top five.) And click here for a list of LGBTQ-inclusive shows broken down into categories like “center on the LGBTQ experience” and “LGBTQ storylines and characters.” Not all of them are happy love stories (the American series “Shameless”), but there are some gems, like “Shadowhunters” and “One Day at a Time.”
Reorganize
Am I the only one who loves a reorganized desk or living space? Moving things around will give you a fresh feeling and stimulate your brain, and it’s a great time to declutter. Living and going to school in the same place can mess with your head, so I try to reorganize my desk once a month. Simple things like revamping your files or swapping out your decor can make a small space feel new.
Around the house, I’m going through old books and putting aside ones I want to read and ones I can give away. I find reorganizing more fun than cleaning, but if you don’t, put on some music or try to make a game out of it. Or don’t do it at all.
Bake/cook
Always wanted to have Instagram-worthy, home-cooked meals, but not sure what to make or how to start? Now is the perfect time to practice new recipes. Cooking can give you a sense of purpose and doesn’t have a delivery fee.
I’ve been cooking for my mom, and it is rewarding to have made something by hand, even if it doesn’t always turn out great. I once made a spinach and tomato frittata that looked deceptively delicious but was too soggy and under-done.
Plan a Zoom (holiday) party
While probably not as fun as any in-person party you would have attended, you can still celebrate the season of togetherness with friends over Zoom.
Instead of our annual white elephant party, my friends will be gathering via Zoom to have a PowerPoint party.
If presentations aren’t your thing, you can do a game night, movie watching party, or even a long-distance, virtual Secret Santa exchange.
Try a new look/style
*insert obligatory closet joke here*
Wanting to become a cuffed jeans bisexual? A plaid lesbian? A grandpa sweater gay? An androgynous fashion icon?
Use this winter downtime to practice and perfect your look, whether it’s clothes, makeup, or hair. Bonus: wearing it around the house will help you get used to it by the time the state reopens.
Understand what’s going on
While not always fun, keeping updated on the news will be vital this winter. COVID-19 is surging again; President Donald Trump has still not conceded to President-elect Joe Biden; and with Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation, Roe v. Wade and the Supreme Court ruling on gay marriage may be overturned.
Staying at home is the safest course for everyone, and it might be harder than summer isolation, but there is still fun and camaraderie to be had in winter quarantine.
Reach columnist Eddie Milton at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: eddiemilton253
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.