Choosing a vehicle for the gas: Is one way of smoking better for you than another?

Bongs, edibles, blunts, dab rigs, joints, flower, concentrate, and tinctures are just some of the ways that those of legal age can partake in 4/20 this year. But is one method of consumption healthier than another?
Dr. Beatriz Carlini is one of the UW’s experts on marijuana. She has developed training programs for healthcare providers about medicinal cannabis, coordinates the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Institute’s marijuana research activities, and liaises with state policymakers and researchers at other universities.
When thinking about which mode of cannabis consumption to use, Carlini says it’s important to consider that each method of consumption and type of cannabis product has different effects, and these effects vary further depending on the person using them and the situation that they’re in. These variables are even further exacerbated by the low levels of research on cannabis.
“In terms of looking at what products are more or less dangerous or more or less beneficial, the only way to respond is not to think about the product itself, but to think about the product, the user, and the environment it’s used,” she said. “So there is not such a thing as ‘this product is better.’ It depends on the person and which circumstances they are using it.”
When it comes to flower — the unprocessed green nugs that first come to mind when you talk about marijuana — the most common ways to use it are to vaporize it, burn it, or put it in an edible.
Vaporizing flower is generally considered by researchers to be the safest way to consume cannabis, and it is the most commonly used by medical patients, according to Carlini.
Vaporizers, like a Pax, are pricier than using a glass piece or rolling a joint. But bongs, pipes, and joints put added substances in the lungs since the marijuana is being actively combusted, while vaporizers heat it at lower levels and create a vapor instead of smoke.
What you vaporize makes a difference as well. Vaporizing extracts — like oils or budders — introduce added chemicals through processing and, compared to flower, have a much higher concentration of THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis.
According to Carlini, products like oil cartridges need added substances to be vaporized in a vape pen. If you don’t know what you’re getting, these added substances can have negative health effects. Bootleg oil cartridges were responsible for at least a dozen deaths in summer 2019.
"You have all of these cannabis flowers coming and a lot of them look ugly or they don’t really sell too well because they are not perfect,” Carlini said. “So I always compare these [oil cartridges] with ketchup in the sense that they get all of the old tomatoes that look horrible and they process it and make a shelf-stable product that you can sell three years from now.”
While these added substances are considered food-safe, they are not simply consumed in a vape pen: they are combusted. It is unclear whether these combusted concentrates are safe for your body, according to Carlini.
Another way to use concentrates is by “dabbing,” which puts concentrates into a high-heat dab rig. According to Carlini, this method is grossly under-researched; it also has a higher risk of triggering a psychotic episode because it sends the most THC to your brain at once, compared to any other method.
To avoid inhalation altogether, you can use edibles, which can be made with either concentrate or flower. Buying edibles or drinkables from a retailer is easier to dose than consuming those made at home because THC is hard to spread evenly. Homemade edibles can lead some people to overexposure or experiencing paranoia.
Carlini stressed that if you buy from a retailer, it’s still important to read the dosing and serving as if “you are reading nutrition facts and you have an allergy to peanuts.” One cookie might not necessarily equal one recommended dose, so you should know what you are getting. And if you take one dose and aren’t feeling it, don’t take more; it can take up to two hours for an edible’s effects to kick in.
“You have a whole brownie and say ‘Hah, great, I had a whole brownie and don’t feel that bad’ and then three hours later and that thing hits you and you feel like you’re going to die and never going to make it,” she said. “I think pretty much everybody that … uses cannabis has a strange story to tell about edibles because it’s very hard to dose.”
Using high-potency products like concentrates or edibles also highlights the importance of the intersection between the user, the product, and their environment.
“If the person uses in a controlled environment, calm, somebody is with them and that person hasn’t used, it could be safer to use an edible than smoking a joint in a party,” she said. “But it’s all about what you are and what is your experience that’s going to really define the risk.”
Carlini also noted that all of her recommendations and cannabis research are based on users over 21, the legal age limit to purchase cannabis recreationally in Washington.
For more information, check out the UW’s cannabis information site learnaboutmarijuana.org.
