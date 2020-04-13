Here’s to the future of coronavirus testing

Testing for the novel coronavirus has grown into a top priority for many leaders at the local and national levels to combat the growing pandemic. Still, testing capabilities remain limited in many areas, and the testing process continues to put healthcare providers at risk as they face a shortage of crucial personal protective equipment (PPE).
But there is good news.
The emergence of the Greater Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network (SCAN) is expanding the future of coronavirus testing by sending at-home swab kits to as many enrolled individuals as its testing capacity can meet.
A partnership between the Seattle Flu Study and Public Health – Seattle & King County, SCAN works in collaboration with UW Medicine and has relationships with other Seattle institutes, including Seattle Children’s Hospital, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and the Brotman Baty Institute.
According to a press release from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the foundation lends technical support to the Seattle Flu Study “as it shifts some of its capacity from a research study focused on seasonal influenza to a surveillance platform for COVID-19.” Additionally, SCAN has both funding and technical support provided by Gates Ventures.
The network’s goal is to study the spread of the coronavirus in and around King County in an effort to “keep people informed and make the best possible, data-driven decisions to protect our community,” as stated on its website.
So, how does the testing work, and how do the results from the at-home swab kits contribute to these data-driven decisions?
Enrollment for testing opens each day at 7 p.m. In order to participate, someone must complete a brief form indicating their home ZIP code, their age, and whether they have experienced new or worsening symptoms associated with the virus in the past week.
SCAN utilizes the test results in a four-step process. After individuals use the swab kits and send them to SCAN, the samples are tested, and healthcare workers contact those whose swabs have indicated the virus. Ultimately, the results from the tests are utilized by experts to study the amount and location of confirmed cases in the region.
In a leadership update from the Seattle Flu Study, the team’s investigators stated they will collect tests from both individuals who feel healthy and those who feel sick, as testing those not showing symptoms will allow them to better understand who is getting infected and ways to reduce the spread of the virus.
Though not every person who indicates their interest through the virtual form will be able to participate due to capacity constraints, SCAN’s website expresses the importance of the community’s participation.
“These insights will help us understand the outbreak more completely and, along with other data sources, help inform public health decisions,” the website says. “We believe this can also help lead the way forward for the rest of the country.”
Reach reporter Jax Morgan at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jaxbmorgan
