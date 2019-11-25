Our data is as biased as we are

Most people associate technology and data with objectivity and neutrality. This should make sense: technology is assumed to be fair, based on the facts, and not tainted by bias.
The Vulnerability Index - Service Prioritization Decision Assistance Tool (VI-SPDAT) is a tool used by various homeless housing service providers throughout King County. First reported by The Seattle Times, it was found that this tool actually increased the barriers for housing for populations of people experiencing homelessness, like black, Native, and Latinx people; groups that make up a disproportionate amount of the homeless population.
This data tool is one of many examples of how people have started looking to technology as a fix to social problems. However, it is also an example of how algorithms and data can be discriminatory in the same ways humans are, rather than truly objective.
Dr. Jevin West, a professor at the UW Information School, looks at the role that technology plays in society and science. West’s course, INFO 270: Data Reasoning in a Digital World, teaches this algorithm bias and the overhype of AI and big data.
In this specific instance of bias in the housing tool, the system is looking at factors that are more easily visible and machine-readable in this specific instance of bias, West explained.
“In doing so, you then have these biases that are just sitting right in that data,” West said, due to how it doesn’t take into account other pieces of information that are more unique to the experiences of homeless people of color.
The New York Times recently reported similar findings about algorithm discrimination in regard to BERT, Google’s new AI system used in its search engine.
This tool was found to have gender biases in the present online data it uses to make its predictive decisions.
According to West, issues related to bias within an algorithm should be attributed to the biases that exist in data. Data have biases built into them, and this is what is used to make future predictions, which is where implicit bias can become a practical problem.
“It’s a product of our own world,” West said. “The reason that these algorithms are discriminating is not because they were purposely designed to have those features, but just based on the data given.”
In trying to fix issues with data and discrimination, the first step is to inspect data to look for issues within them, West said. He refers to the idea of third-party organizations that audit various algorithms.
“It’s easier said than done, but the idea would be to have these auditing systems to make sure that you can do some of these ‘checks’ to make sure [the data] doesn’t have these biases,” West said.
This work is hard to do, but it’s meaningful work that should be done, West continued.
Many important decisions like getting housing and loans, or predicting criminal convictions are made by automated systems, and if it’s faulty or discriminatory, everyday life is drastically impacted.
“If your ability to get a house loan is based on an algorithm that’s faulty or discriminatory, that’s pretty serious. These aren’t minor things,” West said. “More and more data is being used to make more and more decisions.”
Reach contributing writer Deborah Kwon at wellness@dailyuw.com.
