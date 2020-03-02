Greeks Take Action panel brings hundreds together

Trigger warning: This article contains explicit descriptions of sexual violence and may be triggering to some readers.
More than 500 students filled the seats of Kane Hall on Feb. 25 to hear the sobering accounts of survivors of sexual violence. The event’s function was to give an anonymous space for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence to share their stories. To ensure their anonymity, their detailed experiences were recited by facilitators.
The fifth annual event, hosted by Greeks Take Action, commenced as the event manager Beth Clawson prefaced it with a trigger warning. Members of the audience were informed that it was acceptable to exit at any moment and that an assistant director of sorority and fraternity life was available to speak to. However, the purpose of the event was not to scare people or to create distrust, according to Clawson.
“The purpose of this event is to amplify the voices of survivors in order to dispel the myth that sexual assault is a thing of the past, or something that does not occur at the University of Washington,” Clawson said.
According to the United States Department of Justice, one in four women on a college campus will be sexually assaulted — and the rate is higher for women in Greek life. Sexual assault presents itself in many forms — anything from unwanted touching to forced penetration. And while some fraternities may be branded with sketchy reputations, sometimes it is the most unsuspecting of men who choose to assault.
This was a recurring theme throughout the women’s stories. Many described letting their guard down around trusted friends and subsequently being betrayed and violated. One woman wrote about watching a movie with a close friend, falling asleep and waking up to his hands all over her.
For many, the events that took place after the assault were equally traumatizing. Unsolicited opinions, invasive interrogation, and skepticism of the survivors’ credibility were just a few of the reactions these women received after sharing their stories. Several chose not to say anything at all out of fear of eliciting these responses. For a few of these survivors, submitting their story to the event was their first time sharing it.
Drew Acker, Greeks Take Action’s vice president of marketing and panel reader, commented on the anonymous survivors.
“I don’t know if [they] attended tonight, but I hope they did,” Acker said. “I hope they came to see how many people showed up to listen to them. Everyone came to hear their stories, in a time when they think that no one cares or believes what happened to them.”
The panel wrapped up as Aiva Petriceks, peer health educator workshop coordinator, provided available campus resources for those searching for someone to talk to about their assault. She referenced UWPD victim advocate Victoria Adams and LiveWell student advocate Brittany Bowhall; they are required by law to keep shared stories confidential. If the survivor chooses to report to police, either Adams or Bowhall would accompany them to ensure sufficient reporting procedures are taken by investigators.
The Greeks Take Action anonymous panel continues to be a great way to give survivors a voice. It offers a way for their stories to be heard devoid of bias from what organization they belong to. It can be intimidating to “stir the pot,” as one woman put it, as the Greek system is a vast web of social standings, reputations, and connections. It takes events such as these to promote a culture of consent and respect.
“This is why we do stuff like this, to foster conversations,” Acker said. “Maybe one person that was here today is going to go to a party on Thursday, and see something going wrong, and intervene. Maybe five people will do that. Every person that came here tonight could save someone’s life.”
Reach contributing writer Veronica George at development@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @veronicaggeorge
