Social distancing and its environmental implications: What could they mean for our future decision-making?

As strict social distancing measures persist across the country, Mother Nature is seeing a respite from some of the harmful anthropogenic impacts that characterize our otherwise pandemic-free everyday lives.
In Seattle, air pollution has dropped substantially due to the city’s reduction in traffic since social distancing policies were implemented, contributing to a worldwide decline in CO2 emissions that Carbon Brief reports is set to be “the largest ever annual fall.”
Around the world, wildlife is rebounding in ways that remind us of just how drastic an impact our activities have on a range of species.
“Some species of wildlife are reoccupying former habitats and some may show improved reproductive success in the absence of human activities,” UW School of Marine and Environmental Affairs professor Terrie Klinger said, citing the increased number of leatherback sea turtle nests on Florida beaches and their projected hatchling success should beach activity continue to be limited.
But do the current drop in emissions and the spike in observable wildlife health indicate viable long-term silver linings to this time of social isolation?
The broad answer is no. As social distancing restrictions are eventually lifted across the country and the world, it seems only reasonable to expect emissions to rapidly return to pre-pandemic levels. In fact, some climate experts are concerned about revenge pollution, the idea that emissions surge following a crisis as economic activity attempts to rebound.
Victoria Fox, a graduate student in the School of Environmental and Forest Sciences who serves as the president of the UW Society for Ecological Restoration and as a research assistant for the Union Bay Natural Area (UBNA), explained that it would be very difficult for individuals to change their daily routines in the post-pandemic future to preserve low emissions.
“To bring about lasting change that ensures our access to clean air, change needs to be implemented within the governing system of our society,” Fox said in an email. “The impacts of a few people who decide to change their lifestyles because they see the damage their actions do to the environment will never outweigh the impact of change introduced and enforced by our system of government on industry and economic organization.”
Still, the increased connection people are appearing to have with the environment under social distancing restrictions is not negligible and may offer a promising sign for personal environmental decision-making in the future.
Fox noted that in the six years she has worked at the UBNA, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the most dramatic change she has observed in the way individuals are immersing themselves in the environment.
“Even with the stay at home order in place, people have flooded to the UBNA like I've never seen before,” Fox said. “People are out jogging, walking their dogs, breaking out bikes they haven't used in ages, and letting their young children investigate the natural area.”
Though she finds it encouraging that people are involving themselves with nature as their work lives are interrupted, Fox cautions against relying on the UBNA during the pandemic, given that the trails cannot guarantee the necessary distance of six feet between trail users. Instead, Fox said she is inspired by those spending time in nature in their own backyards, which serve as “places of peace, exploration, creativity, and even science.”
It should also be noted that not all of the environmental impacts of social distancing have been positive. Face masks washing up on beach shores, food waste, a shift away from eco-friendly shopping habits (such as shopping locally and using reusable grocery bags), and eco-fascism within the context of the pandemic are all impacts that should also be accounted for in the environmental takeaways from the pandemic.
As we look forward to the relaxing of isolation guidelines, we should plan for how we might incorporate the lessons learned from this time of social distancing to preserve some of the positive environmental changes in the future.
Though a shift from in-person to virtual interactions is dependent on the nature of individual workplaces and may not be suitable for all industries, Fox said that conducting meetings through online platforms is an “excellent candidate for sustainable, realistic change that can be put into place even after the stay-at-home measures are lifted.”
Additionally, Fox has seen how the flexibility given to individuals when they are able to work from home increases their use of public natural areas. If this can be preserved in the future, it may lead people to have a greater connection with and care for the environment.
While the responsibility to make meaningful, large-scale changes for our environment is largely in the hands of our governing bodies, it is also important for individuals to reflect on the temporary environmental changes under social distancing and understand the personal impacts they can have on the planet.
“These and other examples are powerful reminders that the choices we make can have positive effects on human health and environment,” Klinger said. “I find that heartening.”
Reach writer Jax Morgan at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jaxbmorgan
