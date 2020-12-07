Acknowledging the historical origins of mindfulness

This column, Project Mindfulness, seeks to generate mindfulness and awareness around various psychological and mental health topics. However, it's only right to dive into the practice of mindfulness itself and acknowledge its historical origins in Buddhism.
Most simply, mindfulness is the practice of awareness of the present moment in an open-minded and non-judgmental way.
While we can see mindfulness practiced internationally now in various contexts, its origins date back 2,500 years. The historical writings of the Buddha teach mindfulness to achieve nirvana, or enlightenment, that ends suffering. The four foundations of mindfulness, according to Buddhist teachings, include the body, sensations or feelings, the mind or consciousness, and mental contents.
In the 1980s, psychological research around mindfulness grew rapidly. This research inspired the development of acceptance and commitment therapy, as well as the integration of mindfulness into other therapeutic practices. Modern benefits of mindfulness on one's psychology include overall increased subjective well-being, reduction in emotional reactivity and other psychological symptoms, and improved emotional regulation.
From its Buddhist foundations to its psychological study, we know that mindfulness can provide many physiological benefits. It's also one of three key elements of the practice of self-compassion, or the act of kindness and comfort toward the self, especially when confronted with failure. By practicing mindfulness and bringing the attention to the present, self-compassion can follow by acknowledging any suffering or pain without avoidance, aversion, or judgment.
Mindfulness often brings to mind the practice of meditation, and while meditation and mindfulness go hand-in-hand, mindfulness can be practiced even without sitting on a mat. Other exercises can look like simply observing yourself making a cup of tea or going for a walk. It's the conscious effort to draw attention to your current actions and body, rather than getting lost in thought and planning for the future.
Hatha yoga often focuses on mindfulness during the practice and emphasizes the connection of movement and breath. Most classes in the West can be classified as Hatha yoga. While the white-washing of yoga is not to be ignored, mindfulness and yoga are deeply intertwined practices and can enhance one another.
The same commodification and appropriation of yoga can be seen in mindfulness. Popular apps such as Calm and Headspace recently faced criticism for the inaccessible and white-washed use of mindfulness and meditation practices. Many apps, classes, and retreats all emphasize this "need to buy" mindfulness, often catering to white and wealthier individuals.
As part of the UW community, where mindfulness and yoga classes garner lots of praise, making space to learn about their cultural roots can look like taking a class on Buddhism or completing the UW Yoga Teacher Training class.
It's not a coincidence that modern mindfulness practices can still aim to end suffering, such as through the alleviation of stress. However, most Western practices teach mindfulness secularly, and often, the purpose of these practices center around the Western value of efficacy: maintaining health, increasing concentration and focus, and improving productivity. Instead of severing the practice of mindfulness from its cultural and spiritual foundations, these aspects can and should be addressed, learned, and respected.
Reach writer Tatum Lindquist at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @TatumLindquist
Like what you're reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.