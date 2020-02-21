SARVA’s new documentary asks students what sexual consent means

In preparation for sexual assault awareness month this April, ASUW Sexual Assault and Relationship Violence Activists (SARVA) are producing a documentary asking what it means to give consent.
Sexual consent has been a spotlighted topic since the eruption of #MeToo, Time's Up, and the Harvey Weinstein scandal. The hashtag has given survivors of sexual violence a platform to share their stories on social media. The movement, founded by Bronx activist Tarana Burke, has resulted in global activism that “empower[s] others through empathy.”
Despite these social movements, there is still no consistent definition of consent in the law. Half of the states do not even define sexual consent, and for those that do, the definition is “confusing as hell.”
What is an expression of consent? How does consent change when alcohol is involved?
In SARVA’s documentary, students were asked to define what consent means to them. While many consider the UW to be a progressive university, the responses have been “interesting” for Alizay Sajjad, assistant director of SARVA, to hear.
“I have noticed that a lot of people don’t know the definition of consent,” Sajjad said. “They don’t know that it can be taken away [and that] it can go midway. What we need to do is emphasize the importance of consent.”
Through the production of the documentary, Sajjad heard a variety of answers from diverse students that made her realize how different people are. She reflected on her experience in the Pakistani community and how the culture’s conservatism inspired her to advocate for survivors.
“In the Pakistani community, it is known that this violence occurs, but we don’t talk about it in serious ways,” Sajjad said. “It’s a very patriarchal perspective and because of that, a lot of people feel uncomfortable to speak out.”
Sajjad is not alone in advocating for proper sexual consent. When she was recruiting participants for the documentary, the sheer number of people who volunteered caught her by surprise.
“The fact that they actively say ‘I want to be part of this’ told me that I should continue,” Sajjad said.
Participating in the documentary, Hanna Roseen, a second-year graduate student, noticed a discrepancy in students’ understanding of consent and sexual violence. Although she admits that her understanding of consent “didn’t really change,” she has always known that consent needs to be “affirmative, ongoing, and enthusiastic.”
Roseen added that if she could tell her teen self what she knows now, she would say that consent is something both partners should continually check in about, rather than just waiting for the other person to say “no” or “stop.”
SARVA’s documentary also aims to educate people on resources for survivors in communities that don’t address sexual violence.
“[This campus] is not good at advertising these resources,” Sajjad said. “Most people who come into my office don’t know that some of them are free. We need to make them more welcomed, especially to people of color.”
In regard to resources, Sajjad strongly recommends API Chaya, SafeCampus, the Counseling Center, and Hall Health Mental Health.
“It is very important to educate yourself,” she said. “It’s important to seek out knowledge. There’s one individual who said in the documentary … that education and learning can build empathy.”
To end on a clear note, Sajjad wants everyone to understand what sexual consent means.
In her own words, sexual consent is when “both parties are truly aware of what is going on and are actively interested in whatever it is you're doing. It is an enthusiastic yes or no. It must be mutual. It is checking in to make sure that your partner, or whoever it is, is comfortable throughout whatever it is you're doing. It is constantly checking in because consent can change. It has to be given.”
Reach reporter Anh Nguyen at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thedailyanh
