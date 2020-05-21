A serial killer or a knight of faith?

Editor’s note: The Isolation Diaries is a Health & Wellness series about living in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.
Quarantine: day ???
The only constants I’m having in this quarantine are being behind in classes even when I catch up, being well-fed for the first time since I started college, and my existential crises.
As college students, I think we’re accustomed to having occasional existential crises every few weeks, or even for some (AKA me), multiple times a week.
Now, I’m used to questioning my existence frequently. It has simply become a part of who I am. As someone who suffers from severe anxiety, being in a state of existential crises does not particularly help.
Before the pandemic, I was able to relax and get my mind off of existential thoughts when spending time outdoors or being with friends and loved ones. Needless to say, both options are now out the window, literally.
In quarantine, it’s been much harder to eliminate questions about the meaning of my existence from my headspace, which has worsened my anxiety. So, instead of trying to suppress my thoughts (which paradoxically also adds to my anxiety), I said f--- it. I’m diving deep into this rabbit hole, attempting to construct meaning for my life.
This quarter, I decided to take a class about existentialism and film where we examine films as a tool for expressing different existentialist views. We get to learn about the philosophical stances of different existentialists and what they perceive to be the way to live authentically and successfully construct a meaning for your life.
While reading about a bunch of old white dudes lecturing about what our lives are supposed to mean sounds boring and possibly uninsightful, I’ve come to realize that they might actually be onto something. We’ll just consider one here: Kierkegaard. His texts are complex and dense, so this will be, to an extent, a simplification.
Kierkegaard talks about how one’s life purpose can be fulfilled by making an unconditional commitment to a cause; taking a leap of faith and staying loyal despite the obstacles. If someone is successful in their commitment, they become what Kierkegaard called a knight of faith. This sounds noble and straightforward so far. However, soon into reading the characteristics of a knight of faith, I realized it’s not necessarily positive or easily laid out like a cake mix recipe.
Kierkegaard believes that in order for someone to truly become a knight of faith, they become unrelatable to others and so sure of their cause they never allow a single moment of doubt to slip in. They’re willing to go all the way to the point of irrationality and absurdity in the name of faithfulness to their cause.
One example that Kierkegaard brings up is how a knight of faith would even be willing to kill in the name of their purpose, which brings up the issue of morality.
Can a disregard for morality bring meaning to one’s life? What if that life purpose is still generally good? Does that take away from the goodness measure of a commitment? Can a seemingly selfish style of living, where you put your own fulfillment above the greater good, give your life meaning?
Kierkegaard brings up positive life-defining commitments, like solidifying your relationship with God; it’s easier to see how such commitments can bring someone meaning. But what if your life-defining commitment leads you to become a serial killer as a result of your parents mistreating you? Is that fulfilling and meaningful in the same way an unconditional commitment might lead someone to fight against racism?
Don’t look at me, I don’t have the answers.
However, I did have some realizations. Kierkegaard’s concept of a knight of faith can be applied to people who have negative and selfish life-defining purposes, but it is important to recognize that it can also be applied to some of the greatest figures from history who made the world a better place due to their unconditional devotion to their life-defining purpose. Martin Luther King, Marie Curie, Malala Yousafzai — the list goes on.
Looking at it from that lens makes me think that, despite the lack of constraint on what type of commitment can give your life meaning, having a life-defining commitment to the right type of purpose will give your life meaning in a way that does not compromise your morality.
I hope this gave you something to think about in a non-existential-crisis-inducing fashion. And if it did put you in an existential crisis mood, sorry bud, but welcome to the club.
Reach writer Norah Alhindi at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @nory_0015
