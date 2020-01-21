As students and residents of Washington state, we hear about the seemingly perpetual darkness of the winter season all the time. The darkness, which plagues our productivity and energy levels. The darkness, which traps us inside instead of going out with friends to the frat party down the street. The darkness, which destroys the regularity of our workout routine. The Seattle Times even refers to the familiar gloominess of Pacific Northwest winters as “The Big Dark.”
Many of us struggle with the early onsets of night in the winter, but beyond the well-known benefits of sun lamps and vitamin D pills, many of us aren’t equipped with knowledge on how to overcome the imminent unproductive behavior and bad moods that surface with the moon every evening — sorry, I mean late afternoon (thanks daylight savings).
Fortunately, Wednesday, Jan. 15, in one of Suzzallo Library’s conference rooms, Danny Arguetty shared his knowledge on dealing with this widespread issue in a workshop called Coping with Winter Darkness: An Interactive Wellness Event. Arguetty is a mindfulness manager, seminar professor, and yoga teacher of recreation at the UW. In his workshop, he offered myriad ways in which we can lessen the effects that this season may have on our mental, physical, and social well-being, not to mention our academic performance.
After first leading us through a calming breathing exercise, Arguetty invited the participants to brainstorm some ways in which darkness could be beneficial to us. By bringing up the positive aspects of this contrast to the daylight we often operate in, such as chances to slow down, rest, and connect with others at home, we acknowledged the figurative “light” offered by the presence of dark we often associate with negativity.
Arguetty continued this focus on positivity and gratitude throughout the 50-minute long discussion as well as in our interview afterward.
“Gratitude is always present, every day,” Arguetty said.
Shifting our perspective to recognize what darkness in the winter can offer, as opposed to thinking about only what it can detract from our busy lives, was just the beginning of the list of ways to cope during this period.
Another large theme of the workshop was movement, which is something that is often lacking for us in the winter months. Arguetty suggested that slow and mindful motion, in addition to weights and cardio, can help with winter sluggishness. Arguetty introduced this idea by leading the participants through an exercise that consisted of us tapping lightly along the lengths of our bodies with our fists — a brief and efficient way of stimulating our lymph system, which is responsible for eliminating toxins and wastes from the body as well as maintaining our immune health.
Other methods of movement, which can be performed just about anywhere, include the legs-up-the-wall pose (for alleviating aches and stress and boosting energy levels) and spinal movement exercises. By simply standing and twisting along the axis of our spine, allowing our arms to spiral freely at our sides, we offer a contrast to the hunching poses we often maintain daily and maneuver in ways that Arguetty said are often “missing from our movements.”
Arguetty also brought up some more recognized coping mechanisms, such as sun lamps, vitamin D supplements, the outdoors, and staying connected with people. These methods all deserve definite consideration in regard to our health, but the topic that most caught my attention was one that I had not heard of before: it’s called Ayurveda. Ayurveda is a philosophy derived from an ancient Sanskrit literature that can be helpful in determining what our bodies and minds look like both in and out of balance.
“It translates into science of life,” Arguetty said. “It’s an elemental framework that looks at how were composed of nature’s elements.”
Arguetty left us with the reminder to exercise patience with ourselves as we work to overcome the forces of winter that sometimes seem as though they’re working against our every intention.
This closing thought really resonated with sophomore Olivia Harber. She mentioned that moving forward she wants to practice more compassion with herself and remember that a lot of the issues that come with this season are, in fact, “biological.”
Arguetty wrapped up our interview with one final piece of wisdom on facing the hardships of winter darkness.
“You’re not alone in this,” Arguetty said. “Sometimes people think ‘I’m the only one struggling with this.’ Humans evolved in light, it’s not abnormal. Use these resources, but get support.”
If you’re struggling through this time of year, know that, as Arguetty stated, you’re not struggling in solitude. Reach out to the number of resources offered by the UW or get in touch with a friend. Together, we can work to be the encouragement, the yoga partner, the cuddle-buddy, or the ray of light we all need to survive this season.
Reach writer Billie Featherston at wellness@dailyuw.com.
