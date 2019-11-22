Recent alum reflects on identity exploration in a place of contradictions

One week after settling into his study abroad program in Vienna, Isaiah Back-Gaal told himself one thing: “I just wanted to feel queer.”
This led the queer Jewish American to explore his identity in one of Europe’s most Catholic countries. From bookstores to nail bars, Back-Gaal met different Viennese LGBTQIA+ communities who welcomed his identity as a queer foreigner.
“It’s about the segmentation of our identities and the ease with which we can do so in order to survive and adapt in a strange place,” Back-Gaal said at his public lecture, “Viennese Inqueeries: Queer Politics in Translation,” in Denny Hall on Oct. 25.
Back-Gaal is a 2019 UW alum who double majored in comparative history of ideas and Germanics. After taking a class about the cultural history of Vienna, he was inspired to take part in a 2018 study abroad program in the Austrian capital.
During his journey, he was quick to realize that Austria is a country of contradictions. It’s a deeply Catholic country, famous for the “Austrian stare” toward non-white and non-binary people, and yet it is home to a young queer culture that he soon discovered around the city.
Back-Gaal’s first glimpse of queerness was on his first Friday in Vienna when he and some friends came across Felixx, a lively gay bar in the heart of downtown. Every week, the bar was filled with music, drinks, drag performers, and viewings of RuPaul’s Drag Race, a show “worthy of critiques” and an important aspect of queer culture.
“It was cool to see these moments of queer visibility,” he said. “But at the same time, you have to wonder what good is that especially when there is a newly inaugurated, extremely conservative government in power. A government that has been ousted because of scandals and since reinstated.”
While queer visibility is pervasive in a liberal city like Vienna, it soon diminished in smaller towns outside of the capital. In Salzburg, Back-Gaal witnessed both a small Pride celebration and a public neo-Nazi rally on the same day.
“It was probably not a coincidence that the two happened on the same day,” Back-Gaal said. He recalled a rally member giving his teacher a flyer about the town’s neo-Nazi meeting.
Although right-wing groups pose threats to diverse communities in Austria, this does not stop queer Viennese people from celebrating their identity. When talking with a local at Felixx, Back-Gaal was invited to a private “Voguing Ball,” a dancing event that was historically created by working-class black and brown queer communities in Harlem, New York, in the 1970s and ‘80s.
“I haven’t been to an event like this,” Back-Gaal said. “I was in awe at what was happening and I marveled how this art form has come to be here in Central and Eastern Europe and somehow resonated with these queer folks. There’s something amazing in that.”
Austrian art was a big aspect of the program and one that inspired Back-Gaal to write his senior thesis, which was awarded the Mary Gates Research Scholarship. During a tour with an art historian, he witnessed a lot of classical statues of masculinity built shortly after World War I.
“Being in a strange place and being constantly destabilized, I was affected by art more so than I normally am,” he said, referring to the Young Athlete statue. “I was struck by the classical images of masculinity, strength, beauty, and youth that accompanied this art after the war. To me, it seems like nothing has been learned. The same mistakes were repeated.”
One art installation that he cannot forget is located in the Theseus Temple. This temple has a view of the Heldenplatz, which translates to “Hero’s Square,” where Hitler stood when he addressed the Austrian masses who welcomed him. Today, it is considered a “cursed place,” sitting eerily empty and gathering dust.
Inside the temple, Back-Gaal discovered two strands of light bulbs illuminating in the dark. The installation was created by a gay Cuban-American artist named Felix Gonzalez-Torres, who died of AIDS in 1996.
“This [art] is about queer love,” Back-Gaal said. “It was about two bodies together, shining light and warmth into each other’s life. It was beautiful but also hauntingly devastating and tragic, because they were always dying. The lights were always slowly burning out. Eventually, one would go out before the other.”
Reflecting upon the powerful message, Back-Gaal saw queer visibility even in the most unexpected place: inside a temple that is named after a Greek hero famous for his masculine strength and beauty and that oversees one of the most controversial squares in history.
“The artist lived a different life than mine but it still felt like a moment of recognition,” he said. “I consider this history to be a part of my queer history and lineage.”
Back-Gaal’s lecture advocated for the recognition of fluid identities in different cultures and landscapes. He opened up about his struggles of finding representation and translating his experience in a new language.
In the end, Back-Gaal recommended future study abroad leaders, who were also in the audience, to promote self-reflection as a way for students to validate their changing identities in an unfamiliar culture.
“We’ve got to think of ourselves as multilingual creatures, even if we have broken relationships with our languages,” Back-Gaal said.
