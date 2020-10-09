Anorexia for the gods: A historical perspective of disordered eating

Editor's note: This article contains explicit references to disordered eating, restrictive eating, and weight and may be triggering to some readers.
Anorexia nervosa (AN), an eating disorder characterised by an intense fear of gaining weight, is often thought to affect only the superficial and the impious — which is what makes its history so ironic.
One of the earliest recorded instances of severe food restriction was seen in the most pious of saints, under the guise of religious abstinence. St. Catherine of Siena, born in 14th-century Siena, Italy, often starved herself for weeks at a time to prove her devotion to God. Over time, her body became incapable of digesting anything, even water.
“Restriction was a part of the religious practice of a group of women who believed that they could prove their devotion to God through fasting,” Patricia Atwater, director of health promotion at Hall Health Center, said.
Rudolph Bell, professor emeritus of history at Rutgers University, termed this practice “holy anorexia.”
One may argue that “holy anorexia” was aimed at spiritual purity — as opposed to AN, which deifies physical purity. In fact, the only similarity between the two seems to be the end result: malnutrition, obsession with food, and sometimes even death.
However, both groups starve for a common goal — attain purity by practicing extreme self-control. This sets them apart from others. Those who have AN tend to be perfectionists and find it rewarding to go to extreme lengths to attain their goals.
For the “holy anorexics,” fasting was ordinary. So what was “better” than fasting? Starving. Unlike nuns who fasted to keep the rule of the convent, people with AN fasted to break it — to stand out.
Today, weight-loss diets are an ordinary and glorified phenomenon. But, like convent fasts, they are controlled. For people with anorexia nervosa, this seems ordinary. To express their absolute and unmatched devotion to the “ideal” body, they try to eliminate as much food as they can.
I was plagued by the same mentality. I too wanted to be “better” than everybody else. When others ate at social events, I filled myself with water. When others started following healthier lifestyles, I began following the latest diet. When others caught up to the trendiest diet, I started counting calories. I was starving to be extraordinary, quite literally.
But recovery is possible and so, so worth it.
Like all eating disorders, AN isn’t just a physical illness but a powerful, psychological puppeteer. However, it had to undergo various stages before being officially identified as a psychological disorder.
During the Middle Ages, a belief developed that instead of being “holy,” starving women were possessed by the devil. The devilian status later morphed into witchery. Then, there was the time when self-starvation was seen as an endurance sport (and apparently still is, thanks to David Blaine).
During the peak of tuberculosis in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, the “tubercular look” — hollow eyes, stooped and gaunt stature, which mirrored the brutal effects of tuberculosis — was glamorized. It was sick to look infected. It was only in the latter half of the 19th century, when the desire for spiritual perfection gave way to bodily perfection, that the term “anorexia” was coined by Sir William Gull, paving its entry into the field of medicine.
In spite of their prevalence, eating disorders are gravely underdiagnosed. For instance, a person with a body mass index (BMI) less than 16.5 is said to have AN. However, BMI is neither the most accurate nor the only indicator of anorexia nervosa, as people can have AN at any weight. One of the most overlooked and underdiagnosed eating disorders is atypical anorexia.
“Atypical, high body-weight anorexia is not that atypical at all — it is only recently that clinicians are paying attention to the fact that whenever somebody compulsively eats below their metabolic needs and is unable to respond to the body’s cues of hunger with flexibility, they are at risk of the medical and psychological effects of starvation,” Lisa Erlanger, clinical professor of family medicine, said.
Those with atypical anorexia nervosa display the same tendencies as any other person who has AN — the only difference is that their weight may fall into the “normal” or “overweight” range.
“Anorexia is every bit as dangerous in large bodies as in small bodies, but there is typically a much longer delay to diagnosis because the behaviors of anorexia are often praised in larger bodied people who are expected to be diligently pursuing weight loss,” Erlanger added.
Anorexia nervosa, both the typical and atypical kind, is a psychological disorder that needs immediate treatment. It has the highest mortality rate of any mental disorder and can have permanent consequences if left untreated.Any form of erratic eating (dieting, fasting, self-starvation, etc.) means the brain isn’t getting the energy it needs, and over time can result in an obsession with food, a curtailed attention span, and a feeling of emotional indifference.
Once a curious and chirpy person myself, who lived and breathed physics and tacky movies, I lost all interest in everything due to AN. My days became about how much I was eating and how many calories I was burning. I didn’t make any friends, didn’t have the time for any entertainment, and didn’t talk to my family for weeks at a time. I was too busy working out and “eating right” to do any of these things.
But recovery is possible and so, so worth it.
It is also not easy, though. Initially, it seemed more challenging than the illness itself. My hair was falling out; I was in constant fear of gaining fat mass (crucial to restore my menstrual cycle); I was thinking about food during classes, while going to class, while shopping, and even while sleeping. I was averaging four hours of sleep a night because I couldn’t go any longer without eating.
As I gained weight, it got easier to shed my obsessive struggle to shop in the kids’ aisles. It took over a year for me to accept that beauty does indeed come in different shapes and sizes. My unbearable binges gradually declined as I got my body to a comfortable weight and nourished it without dreading calories.
Everyone has a unique recovery process. What works for me may not work for somebody else. That is why it is crucial to seek help from trained professionals. An eating disorder is not a choice, but a psychological disorder that reduces a person to the food they eat and the weight they carry.
I used to think that being a certain size would make me feel accomplished. Ironically, I despised my body the most at my lowest weight.
Recovery may be slow and difficult, but what comes after is indescribable. It’s truly liberating to not think about food at all waking hours of the day. It’s rewarding to enjoy physics again. It’s fulfilling to watch tacky movies and cringe at them with my friends again.
Here are a few resources that can help someone recover from eating disorders (ED):
Seattle Children’s Hospital provides an excellent ED recovery program and has a great inventory of resources.
UW Counseling Center and Hall Health can both provide counseling for EDs and related mental illnesses.
Another treatment option is the Eating Disorders Center in Seattle.
The Emily Program provides personalized treatment for EDs.
Those interested in joining online support groups can look into offerings by Eating Disorder Hope.
Reach writer Akanksha Mishra at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Akanksha_2200
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.