No glove, no love

There is a massive variety of condoms on the market: a range of brands, sizes, and special features like ultra thin, glow-in-the-dark, flavored, ice and hot, lubricated, and multicolored. There are also condoms with an additive called spermicide.
Spermicide, nonoxynol-9, is a chemical that kills sperm and is commonly referred to as a detergent. “-Cide” means to kill, so spermicide kills sperm. When paired with a contraceptive like condoms, it makes sense, as it would further prevent pregnancy. But that’s not necessarily the case. In fact, a lot of the data suggests spermicide could be more harmful than beneficial.
Think about other -cides you come in contact with: insecticides and pesticides. These products have specific instructions that stipulate thorough washing of hands and any other body part that may have come in contact with the chemicals. But insecticides and pesticides are external contact; spermicide is internal and not as easy to wash off.
Nonoxynol-9 dissolves the membrane of the sperm, causing it to swell up and die, according to John Amory, professor and section head at the UW Medical Center. In Petri dishes, this is what is observed to happen, so if the goal is to increase the reliability of a contraceptive, adding nonoxynol-9 makes sense.
Because nonoxynol-9 is a detergent, it was originally used as an industrial cleaner to de-ink printing presses and to remove floor wax, according to Stephan Fihn, head of the Division of General Internal Medicine at the UW and a professor of general internal medicine and health services. What impact does a detergent of this strength have on your body?
Years after adding spermicide to different forms of contraceptives, scientists began to conduct research around spermicide and its effectiveness. In a test tube, nonoxynol-9 showed some levels of protection against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), but the results were still inconclusive.
“Detergent kills HIV, but it might actually kill the immune cells in the vagina, in the cervix, possibly in the rectum if we’re protecting people against HIV acquisition,” Amory said.
A 2002 Belgian study tested a nonoxynol-9 gel in female sex workers in the protection from HIV, gonorrhea, and chlamydia. Half of the subjects used the spermicide gel and half used a placebo gel. They found that the subjects using the spermicide gel were two times more likely to contract HIV than the subjects using the placebo gel. The spermicide gel was also shown to have no protection against gonorrhea or chlamydia.
Knowing that nonoxynol-9 lubricants were popular with men who have sex with men, a 2000 study tested the effects of nonoxynol-9 in the rectum to determine if it helped prevent HIV infection. They found that after application, the rectum showed signs of rapid exfoliation of the rectal epithelium, actually increasing the risk of infection with the loss of the protective epithelium
Spermicide has also been found to increase the likelihood of urinary tract infections (UTI) in people with vulvas. In 1998, Fihn conducted a study on the effect that spermicide, when used with diaphragms, had on causing UTIs. Diaphragms are a form of contraceptive that go inside of the vagina, over the cervix, before intercourse with a spermicide. Fihn found that spermicide can also dissolve the vaginal mucus, getting rid of the good bacteria and allowing the bad bacteria to spread, leading to UTIs.
People can also be allergic to spermicide, resulting in burning, irritation, or a rash, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Spermicide-coated condoms also have a shorter shelf life — they expire faster than other condoms. Normal latex condoms expire in around five years, whereas spermicide-coated condoms expire in around three years. Spermicide will break down latex condoms and cause them to become ineffective earlier than condoms without spermicidal coating.
Amory stated that if someone is in a monogamous relationship with no risk of spreading HIV or other STIs, using spermicide might not be the worst thing, but he doesn’t recommend it.
