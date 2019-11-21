Razors, lasers, WWII parachutes, and fake science: For half the population, hair removal is the key to cleanliness

Growing up, recent graduate and Iraqi-American Zainab Alhassani always wore full-sleeved clothes in the Texan and New Mexican heat because of the negative comments she got about her body hair. In elementary school, her peers asked, “Are you sure you weren’t born a dude?”
I remember the girl at the pool changing room making fun of my hair and causing me to forevermore question what I previously thought of as a normal part of my body. I remember the boy in middle school pointing out my hairy arms.
The bullying and comments about the hair on Alhassani’s body continued throughout her young life and persist today.
On a recent date, a man told her that he didn’t like women with hairy arms and even offered tips on how to trim them.
Today, she avoids intimacy with any of her romantic interests in fear that they will judge her body hair.
When Alhassani was growing up, she didn’t know women had hair on their stomachs and chests. She constantly Googled if body hair was normal on women and wasn’t convinced when she saw the answers because it didn’t reflect the reality she saw.
She believes that our society needs to normalize body hair so that young girls don’t grow up thinking there’s something wrong with them.
Living in Seattle and especially spending so much time in a campus setting, it feels to me like there has been a lot of growth in the way we view women’s body hair, that we are more open to people’s preferences and natural states. I have stopped shaving and have noticed a lot of women on campus don’t shave either.
But even in Seattle, when I wear my thick dark hair, it feels like I’m making a statement, like I am yelling at people to look at me and how different I am. On the other hand, many of my lighter-haired friends can sport their body hair without attracting any attention.
Hair removal has been around for much of history and has come in and out of style over the eras. Let’s talk about when shaved legs and arms became a beauty standard specifically linked to women.
Public feelings about female body hair were shaped by Charles Darwin’s 1871 book, “The Descent of Man.” His evolutionary theory showed body hair as an element of natural selection and as physiologically abnormal and unhealthy.
“Rooted in traditions of comparative racial anatomy, evolutionary thought solidified hair’s associations with ‘primitive’ ancestry and an atavistic return to earlier, ‘less developed’ forms,” Rebecca Herzig, author of “Plucked: A History of Hair Removal,” wrote.
In this evolutionary framework, men were supposed to be hairy and women weren’t, as a clear distinction between the masculine and feminine indicated “higher anthropological development” in a race.
Researchers “proved” how hairiness was an indication for deviance in women.
In an 1893 study of 271 cases of insanity in white women, it was found that the insane women had excessive facial hair more frequently than the sane. Their hairs were also “thicker and stiffer” and looked like those of the “inferior races.”
Havelock Ellis, scholar of human sexuality, stated that “criminal violence, strong sexual instincts … [and] exceptional ‘animal vigor’” were linked to this type of hair growth in women.
Alhassani is perplexed by the double standards of hair on men and women. For the former, their hair represents their masculinity. The same feature on a woman is considered unkempt, dirty, and unattractive.
Social psychologists have found that women with hairy legs are evaluated by others as “dirty” or “gross” and are rated as less “sexually attractive, intelligent, sociable, happy, and positive” than visibly hairless women.
Up until the turn of the 20th century, it was normal for women to have body hair, as many of the fashions favored by women covered most of their body.
In 1915, King Camp Gillette created the first razor marketed specifically to women, the “Milady Décolleté” razor. His company created sneaky ad campaigns that linked the latest fashion trends with hairless women.
One such ad referenced female body hair as “an embarrassing personal problem” and mentioned that “a feature of good dressing and good grooming is to keep the underarm white and smooth.”
The ads repackaged shaving from something that was done at the barbershop to an intimate part of a woman’s everyday grooming routine.
Underarm hair removal caught on with the rise of sleeveless dresses.
Hems were higher, but because of stockings, women were not obligated to shave their legs.
World War II is when leg shaving became a bigger trend for European and American women.
In 1939, Du Pont released their first nylon stockings, which were more durable and affordable than the silk and rayon stockings they replaced.
These stockings were heavily rationed by Allied Forces in the war because nylon would be used to make parachutes for soldiers. Female legs were now bare, and women were told to maintain beauty standards at home to boost morale in the battlefield.
Hairless legs were also popular with the pin-up models of the time. According to Anita Renfroe’s book “Don’t Say I Didn’t Warn You,” one style of pin-up became so popular amongst soldiers that companies started advertising shaved legs as an act of “pure patriotism.”
As styles for bottoms and dresses started to get shorter throughout time, shaving continued to spread for women until it became the norm. By 1964, 98% of American women regularly shaved their legs.
The American woman who shaves will spend more than $10,000 doing so over her life and more than $23,000 if she waxes.
A 2008 survey showed that American women who shave will spend almost two months of their lives removing hair.
We go through excruciating pain, and spend insane amounts of time and money to strip away our natural bodies because societal norms suggest that it is the only option.
I remember questioning my life decisions every time I went to a waxing session as a young girl and wondering if the pain was worth two weeks of smooth legs.
“Hair removal as self-care might be one of the biggest lies women have bought into. It keeps us in an impossible loop, one in which we are constantly in pursuit of velvety limbs and the moral virtue of cleanliness,” Atlantic writer Nadine Ajaka said in her article on the subject.
Interestingly, when asked to explain their own hair removal, women point to factors like increased sexual pleasure, attractiveness, and other goals of self-improvement. We tend to assume that other women are falling victim to the social pressure to be clean-shaven, but sometimes personal grooming habits are based purely in personal preference.
Herzig notes that the effect of our hair removing standard is to keep women feeling as though their bodies are naturally problematic and inadequate without regular hair removal.
We have been told that we are dirty and incorrect in our natural forms throughout history, and the ones who benefit most from these messages are multi-million dollar companies and industries. Reclaim your body and your worth and present yourself in whatever way makes you feel the happiest.
Reach writer Tiasha Datta at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @TiashaDatta2
