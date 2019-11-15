‘Wait, where does this go?’ How to properly dispose of your waste

You finish your meal, sit back in your chair, and admire the mess you’ve created. Napkins, condiment containers, utensils, leftovers.
As you make your way to the garbage bins, you start to panic.
Wait, where does this go?
The campus group Students Expressing Environmental Dedication (SEED) works to bring awareness to sustainability at the UW. A couple of their members provided insight into the best way to sort waste.
“The easiest thing to compost is all food waste,” the SEED executive board said over email. “If it's food, don't think twice, just compost.”
But containers require more thought, the SEED members explained. When in a Housing & Food Services (HFS) location on campus, all takeaway packaging is compostable. This includes all cups, takeout boxes, and disposable utensils.
“If you're ever curious about what is or isn't compostable, reading the label is the best way to go about it,” the SEED members said. “Although some items may appear to be made out of normal plastic, looking at the labels should show that they are commercially compostable.”
In 2018, UW Recycling conducted a report that showed that only 44% of materials that are “capturable,” or are able to be composted, are actually properly disposed of.
According to the report, “Compostable and food-soiled paper, like pizza boxes and napkins, are the top opportunity to reduce UW’s landfilled material and reduce the recycling contamination rate.”
Members of SEED gave some insight into what could be causing such low capture rates, in addition to missorted items.
“It can get a little tricky because items can differ between on-campus and off-campus; [for example,] Starbucks cold cups are compostable at UW but recyclable elsewhere,” the SEED board said. “Also, thin plastic and metal wrapper like candy wrappers cannot be easily recycled and go into the landfill. Most receipts are made with a BPA coating and when recycled, contaminate the entire batch of paper and when composted can lead to leaching. So, you should throw away your receipts; or even better, get digital ones.”
A good way to know if something can be recycled is to note that if it is sturdy, clean, and made of paper, metal, plastic, or glass it can be recycled, according to SEED.
However, the 2018 report also noted that one of the top contaminants of campus recycling is food waste. One way UW Recycling has proposed to address this issue would be to place liquid collection containers next to recycling bins to prevent contamination in the recycle stream.
SEED has also identified a new waste diversion pilot program focused on reusable containers in the dining facilities, which they have implemented this year.
“Our pilot is in collaboration with the Campus Sustainability Fund, who provided a $40,000 grant, as well as [HFS], who are helping us with the backend logistics,” the SEED board said. “We have 220 participants in the program, which is stationed in Local Point and features a cycle of taking food to go in a reusable container and returning the container to the dining facility to allow us to collect metrics.”
The data SEED will collect from this project will help them to make better-informed decisions regarding the reusable container program. As for individuals, the best thing they can do in reducing their waste is to try.
“Trash sorting is obviously a personal choice, but since we all use the resources of the environment, it is up to us to use these resources responsibly,” the SEED board said. “By participating in something as quick and simple as composting and recycling, you have the opportunity to make an impact. Once you build up the habits and muscle memory around proper waste disposal, it really doesn't take up that much time.”
Reach contributing writer McKenna Zacher at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mckennazacher
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.