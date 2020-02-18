How to be a good friend to a survivor of sexual assault

One in four undergraduate women will experience sexual assault by the time they graduate. At the UW, there are roughly 16,000 female undergraduates. This means over 4,000 women on our campus have experienced or will experience sexual assault. That is enough survivors to fill every single seat in every single lecture hall in all of Kane twice — with a couple hundred to spare.
Whether or not you have experienced sexual assault yourself, almost everyone has a friend who is a survivor. However, not everyone feels equipped to be a good friend to the survivor(s) in their life. Despite our best efforts, we are all more or less children floundering clumsily through our first taste of the adult world. We can hardly fold our own laundry — how can we provide proper support when a friend is assaulted? We are not licensed therapists, and luckily, we don’t have to be.
When a friend confides in you, it is crucial to let them know that you are in their corner. Maybe the assault took place only hours ago, or maybe this experience is deep from the survivor’s past. Regardless, there are a few things to keep in mind when someone is sharing their story.
Put away distractions. Your phone can wait. There is a real-life person in front of you who is showing incredible strength and vulnerability. The least you can do is make eye contact. Don’t worry too much about the sympathetic eyebrows or pouty bottom lip. Just listen.
“Focus on putting yourself in the survivor’s shoes rather than trying to figure out what happened or why it happened,” Dr. Emily Dworkin, a licensed clinical psychologist and an acting assistant professor at the UW School of Medicine’s Center for the Study of Health and Risk Behaviors, said.
As previously mentioned, you are not a therapist. You are also not a criminal investigator. You do not need, nor are you entitled to, any information the survivor does not offer forthright. Questions of how or why, even those that seem harmless, can slip into dangerous, problematic territory. Asking for specific details can imply a lack of trust in the survivor or an attempt to wrongly assign blame.
“You don’t need to solve or fix their feelings — just be a shoulder to cry on,” Dworkin said. “You don’t need to distract them from their feelings or try to get their mind off of it — they’ll be thinking about it either way, but they’ll just feel unsupported if you try.”
The recount of an assault can be hard to digest, but however difficult it may be to listen to, it is certainly much more difficult to have lived. Keep your reactions to comforting the survivor.
“There aren’t many hard and fast rules about the wrong thing to say,” Dworkin said. “Statements that start with ‘At least …,’ like ‘At least it wasn’t worse,’ are usually a bad idea.”
Validate the survivor’s feelings and express your condolences. Do not question or minimize their experience. If you have been assaulted yourself, think before you shift the focus of conversation to your own experience. That may be appropriate with the intention to use your shared experience as comfort to your friend, but it may be inappropriate to use this specific conversation as an opportunity to seek support from your friend.
What may be helpful is sharing resources. If your friend wants to seek the support of a trained professional, kindly encourage them to do so, while maintaining respect for their autonomy.
“There are lots of great resources in the Seattle area for survivors, including the Harborview Center for Sexual Assault and Traumatic Stress and the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center,” Dworkin said. “Both of these centers offer evidence-based treatment for PTSD and other mental health problems that can arise following sexual assault.”
There are plenty of options for survivors, but exploring these options can be overwhelming. Advocates at LiveWell provide a solid starting point for figuring out the next steps for the survivor.
After someone shares their story with you, your responsibilities as a supporter do not end with the closing of conversation. You are responsible for keeping all information shared with you private. Even if the survivor has shared this with multiple people, someone’s assault is not appropriate lunchtime chitchat. Sexual assault is not gossip. Regardless of your intentions, this information is not at your discretion to disclose or discuss. It takes a lot of strength and a lot of trust to share a traumatic experience. Keep that conversation sacred.
A good supporter, a genuinely good supporter, is a good supporter even when there is no one there to hold them accountable. This extends to vocal advocacy against sexual assault in general. Do not let problematic comments slide — not from yourself or from anyone in earshot. If you could not look a survivor in the eye and explain the joke, it may not be as funny as you had hoped. Also, don’t be friends with sexual predators. That’s a big one.
“I would advise against assuming that the person couldn’t have assaulted someone because they’ve seemed nice in your experience,” Dworkin said. “People who otherwise seem to be ‘nice’ commit sexual assault all the time, and other people believing they aren’t capable of it because they’re ‘nice’ is part of what helps them get away with it.”
On top of actively advocating for survivors, check in on your friend. Healing is tough. The process is long and nonlinear and, again, tough. You don’t have to overextend yourself or become your friend’s own personal emotional garbage can, but simply checking in and showing your continued love and support can go a long way.
At the end of the day, it's all about effort. We mess up. We come up short. We say awful things not realizing they are awful. We do too much, or not enough, or sometimes we get overwhelmed and elect to do nothing at all. Choose, in some small, powerful way, to support survivors.
Reach writer Hannah Krieg at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Hannah_krieg
