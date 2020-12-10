From lecture halls to live-streamed homeschool

It’s safe to say that everyone has experienced lockdown differently, and professors are no exception. While some had to completely rebuild their class structure, others didn’t change much except for their physical location. A few lucky ones were already familiar with Zoom, but many found themselves learning to navigate technology issues alongside their students. Some continued commuting to their office on campus in hopes of being more productive; still others have younger children who need them at home.
Growing up as a teacher’s kid, I watched my mom balance taking meetings, grading papers, dropping me off at practice, feeding me, and everything in between. During lockdown, I’ve found myself spending my afternoons just like I did in elementary school — sitting around doing homework, waiting for my mom to come home, and hoping we’ll have time to eat dinner and watch a movie before we go to bed to do it all again in the morning.
Like hundreds of parents across the country, professors with children expressed worry about their children’s physical and mental health, keeping them accountable to doing classwork, and adapting to life without fun distractions such as eating out and taking vacations.
Chemistry professor Dr. Gabriele Varani expressed how time-consuming it can become to help his two children stay focused during their class time, although it has gotten easier as the school year has progressed. Though he isn’t homeschooling them himself, he still feels responsible for making sure they complete their work and attend class.
“When you're a university student, it's your responsibility to learn,” Varani said. “It's sort of flipped around when you teach a [5 year old] — you have a responsibility to teach.”
While older children are more capable of monitoring their own homework, it can still be taxing. Dr. Laura Prugh, an associate professor in the UW’s School of Environmental and Forest Sciences, has been presenting lectures from her office at the UW, hoping for better internet connection and fewer distractions on campus than at home. She and her husband stay home with their daughter on alternate days, as they each have found driving into work to be the most productive.
“When she has breaks she’ll come [downstairs] and I’ll take a break to chat with her or get her set up with lunch or things like that,” Prugh said. “I’ve definitely found that I don’t get a whole lot done on those days.”
Another concern that came up in each interview was making sure their kids were getting enough free time outside, especially with sports and clubs being canceled. Dr. Nate Sniadecki, a professor in the UW’s mechanical engineering program, has two children in elementary school. He doubles as their gym teacher when he isn’t teaching his own class, but even that has become more difficult as winter sets in.
Even though the skies are gray, Sniadecki has enjoyed getting to work alongside his children, sometimes having his son help out as an assistant for class demonstrations. His daughter likes to help as well, running in to meet his students or waving from outside his office window.
“They're very curious about what I'm doing,” Sniadecki said. “Which is actually a really cool experience for this younger generation to kind of be at work with your parents … whether it’s kids of professors or other people in general.”
But despite the hardships they were facing, one consistent concern was for the wellbeing of their students. In each interview, the faculty member mentioned how they missed classroom interactions and struggled to find ways to make it happen online.
“Not having personal contact with a student sometimes is a bit bizarre,” Varani said. “[For the teacher] the material is the same; for students it is perhaps more of a challenge.”
So as this quarter finally draws to an end, be sure to unmute for a second and thank a teacher. Maybe even turn on your camera for a minute. It’s pretty safe to say we’ve all got a few more Zoom calls in our future, so we might as well make the most of it.
“We’re all doing this experiment together,” Sniadecki said. “We [as teachers] test an idea. If it works let us know, and we’ll keep going that way. We’re seeing a great global experiment … right before our eyes.”
