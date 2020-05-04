Should you hook up with your roommate?

Editor’s Note: Thirst Trap is a weekly column on dating and relationships in college.
I am a firm believer that what happens in quarantine, stays in quarantine.
Nobody needs to know that you ate a whole jar of Nutella spoonful by heaping spoonful while binging “Love Is Blind.” Nobody needs to know that you haven’t worn pants to a single Zoom lecture; especially not to gender, women, and sexuality studies because wearing pants during a pandemic is probably the patriarchy. And nobody needs to know that sex deprivation drove you to screw your roommate.
Admit it. Quarantine has made you look at your housemate differently. Something about the impending doom and the end of casual hookups (which are separate issues, surprisingly) has made your roommate downright irresistible even though they leave their pans on the stove.
As a general rule of thumb, I support all safe sex acts between enthusiastically consenting adults. In fact, that would be my (apparently radical) campaign platform were I running for president. Hannah 2020.
But sex is rarely just sex. It’s complicated.
Sex can be an excellent way to release endorphins or to get your fragile little heart broken. Occasionally, you can do both simultaneously if you hate yourself but like saving time.
When it comes to sex with a roommate, the pros and cons are pretty straightforward. The pro is the sex; the con is the roommate. Unfortunately, the ideal situation — sex with nearly anyone else — is but a pre-apocalyptic pipe dream. Is this a compromise you’re willing to make?
Here’s the good stuff: You get to have sex. That alone might have you wandering over to your roommate’s door at ungodly hours of the night. For many of us, sex is a regular aspect of our personal maintenance. It makes us feel good. And honestly, we could all use a little pick-me-up right about now.
Even under normal circumstances, the convenience factor would be appealing. There’s no travel necessary, which is a money-saver if you usually Uber to your booty calls. Then, when you’re sweaty and tired and have had your sex fix, your shower is right there, guaranteed to be stocked with your favorite products and not your hookup’s 3-in-1 shampoo.
You’ve also cut down your walk of shame to a hallway and maybe some stairs, so you can safely and comfortably return to your own bed at any time (or send your roommate back to theirs).
Right now, we aren’t supposed to get within six feet of people we are not quarantined with, much less have sex with them. While the NYC department of health said it best — you are your safest sex partner — people you’re stuck with are the next safest to f--- with.
It seems like a good idea. If you’re stuck with them, you might as well. But allow me to present a counterpoint: You are stuck with them.
Sex changes the dynamic, which is what make friends with benefits so tricky. If your lease is up in June, you can probably risk the dynamic for the reward of sexual gratification, but if you are signed into this living arrangement for a while, maybe simmer down.
Sure, at night you are having mindblowing (almost certainly an exaggeration) sex, but in the morning you can hardly make eye contact when you run into them in the kitchen the next morning (not an exaggeration).
Also, if you are not the only two in the house, this awkwardness might affect your other housemates, which is unfair; they get a front-row seat to all the uncomfortable interactions in the living room, but none of the sex.
If you have already let your libido wreck your roommate dynamic, face the awkwardness head-on. This might blow your mind, but communication is key. Be the more mature party (If you are a girl in a heterosexual situation, you probably already are, full offense intended). If you are old enough to have sex with someone, you are old enough to have an honest and timely conversation with them.
If you haven’t succumbed to the seduction of your roomie, weigh the pros and cons for yourself or just make a Twitter poll. I’ll vote in it. And I will vote yes for any safe sex acts between enthusiastically consenting adults.
Reach columnist Hannah Krieg at wellness@dailyuw.com.
