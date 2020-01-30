Meeting the plant responsible for our energy

Volunteer Park Conservatory hosts rewarding coffee lecture and tasting

Coffee plant

"From Plant to Cup" chronicled the journey of a humble coffee bean from its origins growing inside a coffee cherry to the delicate brewing methods that make a perfect cup. Seen here is a cup of freshly brewed coffee from Brazil next to the coffee plant it grows from.

Short glass cups sat paired up along the row of beige coffee bags, coffee grounds sifted at the bottom of each. From a slender spout, hot water drowned the grounds, filling each cup before we left them untouched for exactly three minutes.

Following the line around the island counter, I leaned over with the steel soup spoon, breaking my first "crust" of a coffee sample from Brazil. Gently pulling back the tip of the spoon, I inhaled and smelled, well, coffee. But sweet coffee? While (after only two hours) my palette was still extremely inexperienced, it was an improvement.

Volunteer Park Conservatory hosted “From Plant to Cup: A Coffee Lecture & Tasting” on Sunday, Jan. 26. Scott Richardson, coffee connoisseur and wholesale representative of Herkimer Coffee, and Sara Patterson, a professor of horticulture at the University of Wisconsin, led the event, sharing their experiences with the history, science, cultivation, processing, and tasting of coffee.

The event welcomed all attendees, from aficionados to people new to the culture, into the complex economic and cultural relationships surrounding coffee. Richardson and Patterson covered topics including mechanized systems of cultivation compared to more sustainable alternative systems (i.e. sun-drying coffee beans), the overproduction of coffee in Brazil driving away workers, and the influence of elevation on the quality of a coffee's profile.

Personally, I learned how incredibly wrong I treat and prepare coffee every day.

For instance, the shelf life for whole coffee beans after its roast date is only about two weeks in Seattle (it varies based on elevation) and five to 10 minutes after grinding. The short shelf life stems from the natural gases trapped inside a bean, which preserve its unique flavors, and air pressure based on elevation will push the gases out over time. Once ground, more exposed surface area of the coffee quickens this loss of taste.

The coffee tasting, also called “cupping,” encouraged all attendees to develop and explore their palettes. In his lecture, Richardson employed his expertise, using the coffee he distributes directly from his sources across South America and West Africa.

"I'll show you how to do a cultured spit so you don't look terrible," Richardson said after we all got a chance to break the crust of a sample and smell the coffee.

If you're like me and have never been to a tasting of any sort, fun fact, it's custom to spit out samples instead of swallowing them. This is practiced for two reasons: one, so attendees don't get over-caffeinated trying seven different types of coffee; and two, swallowing hinders the ability to taste anything other than the first sample. (I did not look cultured while spitting, but that's okay.)

Coffee lectures and tasting, such as the one hosted by Volunteer Park Conservatory, offer an educated perspective on the processing and art of coffee. By sharing their global experiences and travels, Patterson and Richardson gave attendees so much more than a lesson and high-quality coffee: They gave individualized insight into the cultural and ethical questions of one of the most internationally beloved cash crops.

Patterson noted the distinct difference between organic products and sustainable products.

"Organic is to use less pesticides, herbicides, and those kind of things," Patterson said. "Sustainable means they're taking local products."

Consuming coffee ethically can be a balancing act between organic coffee beans shipped across continents and sustainably sourced and cultivated coffee beans. Some products may not even be labeled organic because getting certified can be prohibitively complicated for small farmers.

Richardson also elaborated on his mission to develop direct relationships between his sources and customers, allowing him to select the level of quality rather than quantity of coffee with a flat rate that benefits sources, even in times of low coffee production or overproduction. Richardson especially takes care to fly to the coffee plantations himself, humanizing his knowledge of coffee production in the faces of real, hard-working, environmentally conscious farmers.

Public events like this are not unusual to the conservatory. Next in the conservatory’s lecture series is “From Plant to Candy: Chocolate Lecture and Tasting” this February.

Its stunning gardens, thriving under an elegant white-trimmed glass greenhouse, keep bringing people back for more, and with free admission the first Thursday and Saturday of every month, I look forward to returning this winter to further explore this hidden gem.

