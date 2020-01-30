Meeting the plant responsible for our energy

"From Plant to Cup" chronicled the journey of a humble coffee bean from its origins growing inside a coffee cherry to the delicate brewing methods that make a perfect cup. Seen here is a cup of freshly brewed coffee from Brazil next to the coffee plant it grows from.
Short glass cups sat paired up along the row of beige coffee bags, coffee grounds sifted at the bottom of each. From a slender spout, hot water drowned the grounds, filling each cup before we left them untouched for exactly three minutes.
Following the line around the island counter, I leaned over with the steel soup spoon, breaking my first "crust" of a coffee sample from Brazil. Gently pulling back the tip of the spoon, I inhaled and smelled, well, coffee. But sweet coffee? While (after only two hours) my palette was still extremely inexperienced, it was an improvement.
The lecture and coffee tasting took place in an unassuming shed hiding amongst the greenhouses at Volunteer Park.
Scott Richardson, wholesale manager at Herkimer Coffee, brewed seven varieties of coffee for tasting, each from its own region around the world. Scott shared personal stories and pictures of many of the farmers whom he contracts directly with to source these coffees.
Sara Patterson, a professor of horticulture at the University of Wisconsin, started off the event with a presentation on some of the history and science behind the cultivation of coffee around the world.
Tucked into the corner of the working greenhouse facilities at Volunteer Park, Sara Patterson and Scott Richardson share a glimpse into international and multicultural economic system that stands behind the coffee we buy and drink.
Seven unique coffees grown in different regions around the world were used to demonstrate the broad flavor pallate that exists between different coffees. Attendees smelled the fresh coffee grounds back to back, and were encouraged to explore and discuss the subtle notes they perceived.
Attendees had the opportunity to break the 'crust' on a freshly brewed cup, experiencing some of the different aromas created by coffees from different backgrounds and regions. Coffee can take on the floral notes of its own flower, and even absorb some of the fragrance of surrounding fruits and plants during a natural drying process.
Seven unique coffees grown in different regions around the world were used to demonstrate the broad flavor pallate that exists between different coffees. Attendees smelled the fresh coffee grounds back to back, and were encouraged to explore and discuss the subtle notes they perceived.
The coffees varied greatly in both scent and taste, some featuring hints of apples, others hints of jasmine and floral notes, and some that were more citrusy and malic.
The tasting featured seven different coffee varieties from around the world, like this one from a family owned farm in El Salvador with subtle hints of citrus and caramel.
Scott Richardson 'wets' the coffee grounds, gently pouring the water in a circular motion and methodically timing the brewing process
Scott Richardson 'wets' the coffee grounds, gently pouring the water in a circular motion and methodically timing the brewing process
The event welcomed all attendees, from aficionados to people new to the culture, into the complex economic and cultural relationships surrounding coffee. Richardson and Patterson covered topics including mechanized systems of cultivation compared to more sustainable alternative systems (i.e. sun-drying coffee beans), the overproduction of coffee in Brazil driving away workers, and the influence of elevation on the quality of a coffee's profile.
Personally, I learned how incredibly wrong I treat and prepare coffee every day.
For instance, the shelf life for whole coffee beans after its roast date is only about two weeks in Seattle (it varies based on elevation) and five to 10 minutes after grinding. The short shelf life stems from the natural gases trapped inside a bean, which preserve its unique flavors, and air pressure based on elevation will push the gases out over time. Once ground, more exposed surface area of the coffee quickens this loss of taste.
The coffee tasting, also called “cupping,” encouraged all attendees to develop and explore their palettes. In his lecture, Richardson employed his expertise, using the coffee he distributes directly from his sources across South America and West Africa.
"I'll show you how to do a cultured spit so you don't look terrible," Richardson said after we all got a chance to break the crust of a sample and smell the coffee.
If you're like me and have never been to a tasting of any sort, fun fact, it's custom to spit out samples instead of swallowing them. This is practiced for two reasons: one, so attendees don't get over-caffeinated trying seven different types of coffee; and two, swallowing hinders the ability to taste anything other than the first sample. (I did not look cultured while spitting, but that's okay.)
Coffee lectures and tasting, such as the one hosted by Volunteer Park Conservatory, offer an educated perspective on the processing and art of coffee. By sharing their global experiences and travels, Patterson and Richardson gave attendees so much more than a lesson and high-quality coffee: They gave individualized insight into the cultural and ethical questions of one of the most internationally beloved cash crops.
Patterson noted the distinct difference between organic products and sustainable products.
"Organic is to use less pesticides, herbicides, and those kind of things," Patterson said. "Sustainable means they're taking local products."
Consuming coffee ethically can be a balancing act between organic coffee beans shipped across continents and sustainably sourced and cultivated coffee beans. Some products may not even be labeled organic because getting certified can be prohibitively complicated for small farmers.
Richardson also elaborated on his mission to develop direct relationships between his sources and customers, allowing him to select the level of quality rather than quantity of coffee with a flat rate that benefits sources, even in times of low coffee production or overproduction. Richardson especially takes care to fly to the coffee plantations himself, humanizing his knowledge of coffee production in the faces of real, hard-working, environmentally conscious farmers.
Its stunning gardens, thriving under an elegant white-trimmed glass greenhouse, keep bringing people back for more, and with free admission the first Thursday and Saturday of every month, I look forward to returning this winter to further explore this hidden gem.
