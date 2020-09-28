Making the most of fall wellness resources

As fall quarter starts and the beginning of shutdowns becomes further away, you may start to feel stuck. Chloe Ting and TikTok workouts are a distant memory, but physical and mental exercise are still ways to get active as the school year begins.
UW Recreation has many options for students looking to stay active this fall amid restrictions.
The IMA is open this quarter to students only. After reserving a time slot on the UW Recreation website, students can check in at the front desk at their specified time. While a mask is required at all times, there is no time limit on how long students can stay after checking in.
Workout spaces have been modified to allow for proper social distancing, meaning some machines and weights are unavailable. Other spaces, such as locker rooms and the pool, are closed completely.
Personal training is another option for students, available this quarter virtually or in person for an additional fee. However, this fee is less than in previous years, something UW Recreation fitness manager Jeff Palmer prioritized when joining the UW in January.
“We really brought the rate down significantly for students,” Palmer said. “We do have to charge for something so specialized as a 60-minute workout session with a trainer, but I thought it was very important for us to bring the rates down dramatically.”
Students can choose the number of sessions with a trainer they want, each for a different cost. Costs range from single sessions that are $25 to 12 sessions for $210.
UW Recreation has also reintroduced intramural sports for the fall quarter. Socially distant sports, such as bowling and badminton, are available to join, in addition to several virtual challenges. These include a self-directed duathlon and a 300-minute movement challenge .
Students looking to target mental health are able to participate in numerous mindfulness practices this quarter. UW Recreation is hosting several virtual workshops to practice mindfulness. These workshops include yoga for healing, nutrition building blocks, and meditation for stress.
If these seem too daunting, the UW Counseling Center has a curated list of different websites and apps that can guide you through meditations and mindfulness training at any time.
You can check out the UW’s many mindfulness and fitness classes offered this quarter if you enjoy guided workouts.
UW Recreation’s class system has changed since the beginning of the pandemic. Previously, students could pay a quarterly fee for a single class. According to Palmer, this system limited the types of classes students could experience.
Students now have the opportunity to register for a class pass. The pass allows students access to all in-person and virtual fitness and mindfulness classes, and is included as part of the Student Activity Fee.
“I've always been a big fan of the idea of a class pass,” Palmer said. “That's just a one-time purchase; you purchase that class pass and then you have access to all of our classes. You can go to whichever ones you want.”
Students with a Rec Class pass are able to reserve slots for in-person classes. These classes will consist of a maximum of five people in the room.
Online classes will be synchronous with in-person classes, allowing students to participate from home. Participants will need to register for a Rec Class Pass to access the Zoom links to the classes.
During such a hard and challenging time, it is more important than ever to find ways to practice self-care, and practicing mindfulness and staying active is one way to do that.
