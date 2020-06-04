Researchers report a 17% decrease in global daily CO2 emissions

A May 19 article in the journal Nature claimed a 17% decrease in global daily CO2 emissions in early April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also detailed how annual 2020 emissions could be decreased as much as 7% if pandemic restrictions were to persist — or by an estimated 4% if life were to return to normal by mid-June.
These findings are hopeful, but a 17% decrease is not nearly enough to make a dent in the hundreds of years that humans have been warming the planet.
“The reductions in CO2 emissions we are seeing now are a start, but if CO2 goes right back to where it was, that it will mean very little in the fight against climate change,” UW College of Environment professor Dan Jaffe said. “It's important to note that we are seeing a reduction in CO2 emissions, but not concentrations in the atmosphere.”
A drop in carbon emissions is no bright side to this global pandemic; the pain and loss many people are experiencing right now is heartbreaking. But this decrease shows that it is actually possible for our lifestyles to change in such a way that our emissions are reduced.
“In order to stop global warming, we essentially need to go to zero carbon emissions,” Dargan Frierson, professor in the College of Environment, said. “We need to completely stop burning fossil fuels.”
The pandemic has changed lifestyles drastically, and so it is a matter of whether people will return to old habits once the pandemic is over or not.
“These reductions in CO2 are important in showing that we can reduce CO2 quickly,” Jaffe said. “Many of us have learned to drive less (a lot less) and somehow life goes on. It would be nice if we could all continue to work from home long term for at least a day or two a week.”
Driving less and working from home are small steps to continue positive environmental impact once life slowly picks back up again. However, more systemic changes need to be made, since according to Frierson, transportation is unfortunately the only main sector of carbon emissions that has seen such a drastic decrease.
“In the [United States] at times, they were down 50%; it looks like they’ve gone down 80% in April,” Frierson said. “Power and industry emissions haven’t decreased as much.”
In addition, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently announced that it has stopped monitoring air pollution.
“That is horrible; we know that air pollution increases your risk of dying from COVID,” Frierson said. “Polluters are taking advantage of this moment to their absolute maximum. They’ve been fast tracking projects, claiming that they're essential. It is making it more dangerous for those vulnerable folks in the [United States.]”
Frierson and Jaffe both pointed out that governmental impacts have the largest bearing on climate change, so we must get involved politically to combat it.
“Vocally demonstrate your support for the environment and vote for the environment,” Jaffe said.
Thankfully, progress has been made recently in a way never seen before.
“We’re really close to being able to do massive systemic change on this,” Frierson said. “The really concrete policy ideas that are being proposed right now are of the scale that is required to solve the problem, for the first time ever. It’s also exciting to me that the solutions that are being proposed are much more just and equitable as well. Programs like the ‘Green New Deal’ are designed so that nobody is left behind in that transition.”
While a 17% decrease in CO2 emissions during a pandemic is an accomplishment, it is not enough to solve climate change. However, it does show that it really is possible to change old habits; if we advocate for a better, healthier world and environment, we can find a way to once again live in harmony with the earth.
Reach contributing writer Bella Swart at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @BellaSwart4
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.