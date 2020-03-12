Dating Americans when you feel un-American

Last quarter, on the floor of my dear friend’s tiny bedroom, we laughed at our troubled relationships at the time (they were to end shortly after). The majority of our conversation consisted of how “American” our partners were, and how our first-generation backgrounds — my family being from Iran and hers from Chile — caused an emotional rift.
“After this, no more dating white people,” I told her.
She agreed.
A repulsive statement, certainly. My first-generation friends and I often feel guilty for speaking in such generalizations. Perhaps dating is just inherently disappointing and we seek to provide an ordered reason why.
Yet, there is something to be said about how those who were raised by immigrant families, even if they’ve spent their entire life in the United States, often have trouble in romantic relationships with white people.
Being a first-generation citizen is a peculiar place to be. I feel awkward calling myself Iranian, and I also feel awkward saying I’m from the United States. Indian American writer Sheena Sharma expressed it perfectly.
“When you don't identify as fully American, you just feel ... ‘unAmerican,’” Sharma wrote in a piece for Elite Daily.
To exist in a space between two different identities can certainly affect the sorts of people you date and who you feel connected to. Being raised by an immigrant family can inform the ways you give and receive love and how you view intimacy.
“I did grow up having a lot of Indian culture incorporated into my life,” Amy, a junior majoring in biology who preferred not to have her last name included, said over text. “In my experience, people who come from non-dominant cultures tend to mesh more with me … I’ve also noticed that the way I express and receive love has a lot more to do with actions than affirmations, based off I think the immigrant parent way of working their asses off for their kids.”
This cultural rift can be difficult at times, especially when you live in a society dominated by whiteness. At the UW, over 40% of the student body identifies as Caucasian. So if you’re a person of color and you want to date, you may find yourselves in relationships with white people that leave you feeling emotionally disconnected.
I know that speaking in racial divides is problematic, but there is a reason why people of color often feel this way and speak about the issue frequently. Topics such as love languages, astrological signs, and attachment theories often arise when picking romantic partners. Is it possible for us to date without thinking about race?
“It’s not possible,” Akanksha Misra, a graduate student in the department of gender, women, and sexuality studies, said. “We live in such a white system, and it’s sometimes not even the color of the skin of the people you're dating, but whiteness is just such an all-pervasive system; it’s about value systems, ideals.”
Misra spoke extensively about the power dynamic of a relationship between a white person and a person of color. She even compared it to a heterosexual relationship where the “power is tilted in the favor of men;” it is not possible to assume you’re on a level playing field.
I had never thought about or even discussed this power aspect with my first-generation friends. Our conversations focus more on emotions, as we have felt that the way we express ourselves is completely different than that of white Americans.
“It’s also related to larger, cultural things … in our social events things are much more embodied, there's singing and dancing,” Misra said.
The word that comes up most often in my conversations with friends is “warmth” — or rather, the lack thereof — in white partners, which comes down to a desire for more emotional expression.
Misra also attributed this disconnect to the uneven power dynamic.
“I think that usually comes up in fights, that people of color are way too passionate,” Misra said. “It’s also used as a tool to gaslight and manipulate relationships, like, ‘Oh, you’re overreacting’ for things you have every right to overreact and express yourself.”
Sometimes I feel like this is an issue without much of a solution. On one hand, to close yourself off to only dating people who are just like you would be unfortunate and limiting. On the other hand, to feel emotionally unrepresented in the society you live in is no fun either. The desire for intimacy comes with the realization that we might not receive it back in the ways that we were raised with.
Amy had a different approach to the question of whether or not you need to not think about your own ethnicity when dating.
“I don’t think I would want to escape the topic of ethnicity in my own relationships because that would be kind of sad,” Amy said. “In successful relationships, the ethnicity of my partner would still be able to be expressed and shared and explored.”
Anyway, that pact that my friend and I made last quarter? It didn’t work out for either of us.
Reach Arts & Leisure Editor Armon Mahdavi at arts@dailyuw.com Twitter: @armonmah
