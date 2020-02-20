What the heck is health insurance?

Health insurance is one of life’s greatest mysteries. Many of us kind of know what it is, or at least that’s what we say to avoid being read as totally inept.
I’m tired of hiding.
I’m tired of being wrongly read as “ept.”
When it comes to health insurance literacy, I am fully inept. And you probably are too.
“In the United States, health insurance is essentially a contract between you and a company where you, your parents, or your employer pay an insurance company and in exchange, the company pays for all or a portion of your healthcare,” Patricia Atwater, Hall Health Center’s health promotion director, said.
This model is known as group private insurance and is what people most commonly think of when discussing healthcare, as you do at any social gathering. But that’s not the only type of insurance, that would be too easy.
There is also individual health insurance. In this model, rather than receiving coverage from an employer, the individual purchases coverage on their own. For those of us in college who may not have insurance through an employer or a parent’s employer, the Affordable Care Act may subsidize your premium, the monthly cost of insurance.
The third way to get health coverage is through Medicaid. In Washington state, this service is known as Apple Health: a reference to the state fruit, not an iPhone. Medicaid is a program that shoulders portions of medical expenses for eligible low-income individuals.
Okay, so you have the insurance. Whether it be through an employer, purchased by yourself, or through the assistance of Medicaid, you have it. However, this does not give you the clearance to go stupid, go wild, break some bones, and hitch an ambulance ride to a hospital all willy-nilly. Again, that would be too easy.
“Insurance companies restrict where people can go for their care by incentivizing people to go to certain healthcare providers that [insurance companies] have a relationship with,” Atwater said. “In exchange, the consumer will pay less for care.”
A healthcare provider with this agreement with an insurance company is called “in-network.” “In-network” does not mean the insurance will cover all expenses, and depending on the specific plan within your company, it can still be expensive.
Technically, you do not have to go to an in-network provider. You can go anywhere you want, or more realistically, anywhere you can afford.
“There’s a differential between in-network and out-of-network providers,” Atwater said. “In-network you pay 20% and out-of-network you pay 40%.”
It’s worth asking if your insurance cooperates with your provider, but even then things can be tricky.
Within insurance companies, there are different plans. These plans vary in coverage. The most important variable is the deductible: a set sum you pay out of pocket before your coverage kicks in.
These sorts of variables make predicting expenses difficult. Unfortunately, medical services are not neatly laid out on a drive-thru menu.
“Until you know precisely what is going to happen in an appointment, down to the word, you aren’t going to have a great sense of the cost,” Atwater said.
The healthcare system is opaque, and the back-and-forth negotiation that determines a patient’s bill does nothing to help with transparency. It’s a little difficult to stomach the unknown cost of healthcare services as someone working minimum wage. Right now, we can have all the dumb ideas and mental breakdowns necessary for medical intervention, but none of the cash to cover it.
The best you can do is search through your insurance’s online database or contact them directly. Even then, plans vary, and tracking down exact figures is next to impossible due to how billing works.
To put it simply (if that’s even possible), the healthcare provider tracks everything that happens in any appointment: scans, tests, vaccinations, everything. Every service is associated with a code. Those codes, along with a record of time the healthcare provider spends with you, are sent off to your insurance company to be interpreted. Then, the insurance company sends an explanation of benefits to the patient.
“The explanation of benefits is not a bill,” Atwater said. “It says so right on top, but no one reads that.”
The explanation of benefits outlines the interpretation of the costs of services. This is also sent to the healthcare provider, who can still make changes before finally sending the bill to the patient.
This is a lot of information. I know. I hung up the phone after talking to Atwater and took a nap. To complicate things further, all UW students pay a fee that entitles them to many services, including some healthcare services at Hall Health like a free quarterly appointment and some extra coverage on top of their personal insurance.
Health insurance is overwhelming and frustrating and, frankly, a lot, but the more we learn, the more empowered we are to make smart decisions for our bodies. That’s pretty cool.
